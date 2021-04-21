Mumbai Marathon 2021 Organisers Give MASSIVE Update On Tournament Fate This Year

The Mumbai Marathon event which is World Athletics Elite Label Road Race has seen some of the top runners from around the world taking part in the competition for over the years. However, the race took a backseat last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had brought the world to a standstill and this year too, the organisers of the race were left with no choice but to postpone the Mumbai Marathon 2021 event due to the increase in the number of Mumbai coronavirus cases.

Mumbai Marathon date

The Mumbai Marathon which usually takes place on the third Sunday of January was earlier pushed to May 30 following the increase in cases of coronavirus cases, however, with the Mumbai coronavirus cases increasing day by day due to the second wave of COVID-19, the promoters of the race i.e Procam International were forced to postpone the marathon again. The Mumbai Marathon 2021 would have acted as a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics if it had been held before the cut off date of May 31.

Vaccine in India

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16, with the aim of vaccinating 3 crore health care workers. The second phase of the vaccine in India was started off on March 1 and was dedicated to people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities - registered on the CO-WIN website and walk-ins at some hospitals.

While the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals, doses are available free of cost at government centres with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation. Recently, several states like Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka have sought the Centre's nod to rope in private hospitals and to begin vaccinating adults above 18.

Vaccine update: 18 years and above to be vaccinated from May 1

The government on Monday announced that every person above the age of 18 years will be eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1. The decision was taken after the Prime Minister held a virtual meet with the top doctors of the country. Earlier only those over 45 and frontline workers were being vaccinated against the disease so far.

The government also stated that the pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of coronavirus vaccines being will be made flexible in Phase 3 of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon/Instagram