'My School Of Athletics Is Being Targeted By Encroachers': PT Usha Breaks Down At Presser

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha interacted with media personnel on Saturday and made several shocking revelations. Speaking to reporters, the legendary athlete claims that the land allotted to the Usha School of Athletics in Kerala is subject to illegal construction. PT Usha alleged that the athletes are suffering due to harassment by the local authorities and had a tough time controlling her emotions.

“There are some encroachment. People are encroaching on my thirty-acre property, which is meant for athletics training. People who are trying to do so have in fact got permission from the local panchayat. This place has turned out two Olympians and more than seven medal winners on an international level,” PT Usha told reporters.

"Wanted to ensure the security of the girls who are in the campus"

Yesterday, a group of people barged into our private property and claimed to have rights to begin construction procedures. We were given 30 acres of land by the previous government to set up the institution. The road encroached was the road that passes right between our hostel.

While the construction was going on, our management tried get Involved hoping to get some clarity on what exactly was happening And to understand why they were doing what they were doing on a Land they did not own. They misbehaved with our management and even harassed them, moving the JCB back and forth.

They said they had the permission from panchayat. We then complained to the rural SP and got the procedure to halt. I don't know who, what, when and where, but they entered without anybody's permission. We have had security issues from quite sometime. I even said that I can step in and help in any way, but we still have not been provided with help. It is an institution with a ladies hostel and yet there is no attempt to ensure any kind of safety.

The panchayat has taken no initiative to help us. I have tried everything in my power and even offered help but nothing has happened and this is simply disheartening. There is also a mud road next to the hostel which is under the panchayat's control.

How can we feel safe within our own property when things like this happen and no one steps in to help us with this. We should try to get The officials involved to stop the attacks once and for all I want is the CM to interfere and take action and help solve this Problem. That is my humble request and that is what I'm trying to do now.

