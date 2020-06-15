NASCAR Team Reveals Kyle Weatherman's Pro-police ‘Back The Blue’ Car Stirring Controversy

The Kyle Weatherman car grabbed plenty of attention during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Miami on Saturday. The Kyle Weatherman car featured the phrase 'Back the Blue' in a bid to show support towards law enforcement officers in wake of the situation in the United States. The Kyle Weatherman car created plenty of controversy at the NASCAR Xfinity Series over the weekend, just four days after the Bubba Wallace Black Lives Matter car, seemingly taking the opposite direction of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kyle Weatherman car causes controversy

The new-look Kyle Weatherman car was spotted at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hooters 250 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday. The controversial vehicle signified support and a reaction for the police force amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter campaign and George Floyd protests in the USA. American driver Kyle Weatherman piloted the car which displayed three 'Back the Blue' slogans at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hooters 250 at the weekend. The decision to paint Kyle Weatherman's car came after the raging protests in the USA with the police force bearing the brunt of dissent from American citizens. The Mike Harmon Racing team were proud to represent the 'Blue Lives Matter' flag as well, just a day after NASCAR banned the use of the Confederate flags at stadiums.

Mike Harmon Racing proudly releases the 47 Chevy Camaro paint scheme #ThinBlueLine piloted by @KyleWeatherman @HomesteadMiami



Mike Harmon Racing supports our LEO’s and First Responders, we THANK YOU for your service, sacrifice and dedication‼️

🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/RTddq7NY20 — MHR Racing (@MhrRacing) June 13, 2020

Along with displaying three 'Back the Blue' phrases on the Kyle Weatherman car, the Mike Harmon Racing team also opted to add a thin blue line across the vehicle with the 'Blue Lives Matter' flag painted on the hood. Weatherman drove the #47 Chevrolet Camaro during the race on Saturday and took to Twitter to reveal that he has an uncle in the firefighting department as the 22-year-old wanted to express his affection for the good men in the service that risk their own lives for the safety of others. Following the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hooters 250, Weatherman also raced in the same car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 on Sunday.

RACEDAY here in Miami have something special on the car this weekend. A lot going on in the world right now and I wanted to express that most first responders are good people. My uncle is a firefighter and he would do anything to help save lives. 🙏🏻 please repost LOVE everyone🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZWYdM8Dio1 — Kyle Weatherman (@KyleWeatherman) June 13, 2020

Bubba Wallace Black Lives Matter car: NASCAR confederate flag issue

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in NASCAR raced with a 'Black Lives Matter' paint scheme on his car during the Blue-EMU Maximum Pain Relief 500 race on Wednesday. Wallace opted to show his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign in the USA and also donned an 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirt ahead of the race in support of the George Floyd protests. Wallace also urged NASCAR to take down the Confederate flags as it makes some members of the African-American community uncomfortable. Wallace and Weatherman's cars follow a string of protests in the USA in relation to the George Floyd protests and members of the African-American community that have lost their lives due to police brutality and rampant racism.

Image Courtesy: Kyle Weatherman Instagram