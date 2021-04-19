Nate Diaz Slams Conor McGregor For Demanding Another Custom UFC Belt, Notorious Responds

Nate Diaz recently took a shot at arch-rival Conor McGregor for demanding another customised belt from the UFC. A few weeks ago, Conor McGregor asked UFC to develop a “McGregor belt” and now, the former double champion has requested for the creation of “The Richest Motherf**ker Belt (the RMF belt)”.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz: Diaz slams McGregor

McGregor’s demands caught Diaz’s attention, who wasted no time in taking a jab at the Notorious One. Diaz wrote that the UFC should meet the demands of McGregor while referring to him as a "lil b***h". Diaz added that the belts will boost McGregor’s confidence as lost his last bout to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and is set to fight the Diamond again on July 10.

@ufc go ahead and make this lil bitch a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it

I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too



And go out there and gettem champ.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 17, 2021

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz: McGregor on Diaz’s USADA tests

While Conor McGregor didn’t respond to Diaz’s tweet, he eventually took aim at the Stockton Slugger while tweeting about his recent blood and urine tests, done by governing body USADA. In the tweet, Conor McGregor slammed USADA for no longer naming fighters who fail drug tests, claiming that the anti-doping organisation covered Nate Diaz’s steroid-related controversy in 2019. McGregor feels that fighters who tested positive for taking banned substance like steroids are no longer ashamed of their actions as their names were never made public.

Conor McGregor next fight: Diaz's 2019 steroid controversy

In 2019, some traces of banned substances were found in Nate Diaz’s body. However, it was later revealed that the welterweight was a victim of a contaminated supplement. Because of this, he was allowed to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Despite this, McGregor believes that the main reason Diaz was given a green light to fight Masvidal was that UFC knew the card would do good business. McGregor then asked Jeff Novitzky, current Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC, to explain why the USADA has stopped naming the athlete who tests positive for banned substances.

Usada tested me right before this. Blood and urine. That’s twice this week. I don’t blame them, I’m a animal. What irks me tho is there is never an announcement of athletes caught anymore? This means -

1. They can keep it quiet.

2. Tainted supplement bullshit excuses are accepted pic.twitter.com/6Vqii96Z4o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Conor McGregor next fight: Diaz vs McGregor 3

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have collided twice in the past, with Diaz winning the first clash at UFC 196 and McGregor getting his hands raised in the second at UFC 202. Since then, fans been asking UFC for a Diaz vs McGregor trilogy, which could be a possibility in the near future. Currently, both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are training to make their UFC return, with McGregor set to fight Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 and Diaz set to go up against Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262.

