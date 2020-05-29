National Games 2020: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Urges Centre To Postpone The Event Amid COVID-19

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Goa government has announced that it is not going to host the National Games 2020 in October. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that it is not possible to host the sporting event in October due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. He further said that National Games 2020 would have to be postponed indefinitely.

READ | Goa Congress demands CM Sawant release a white paper on economy, claims 'mismanagement'

"It is not possible to host the National Games 2020 in October due to COVID-19. Games which are scheduled to be held in October this year would have to be postponed indefinitely. The state government would communicate to the Union Sports Ministry to convey to the Indian Olympic Association about Goa's unwillingness to host the event later this year and to postpone the event in light of the viral pandemic," Sawant told ANI.

READ | Mumbai sees 1438 new cases; city tally touches 35k as Centre reviews 13 worst-hit cities

We have to postpone it: CM Sawant

"We are proud to be hosts of the national event but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to postpone it. Although Goa is a green zone, participants from all over the country will be taking part in the National Games," the Goa CM said.

When asked if the Goa government would recommend an alternative date for the Games, Sawant said, "We cannot decide on a date right now because the COVID-19 situation is fluid."

READ | Highest single-day spike of 344 cases takes total to 4,536 in Bengal; death toll 223

COVID-19 cases in Goa

Goa recorded only one case of COVID-19 on Thursday, after a man who travelled to the coastal state from Mumbai tested positive for the deadly infection, a health official said. At least 69 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, of which 38 had recovered from the infection and 31 are undergoing treatment at ESI hospital, the official added.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient has recovered from the infection and was shifted to a quarantine facility, the official notified. As many as 983 swab samples were tested in the state on Thursday, of which results of 886 came out negative and reports of 96 patients were awaited. Goa is one of the few states to report zero COVID-19 deaths.

READ | Dharavi's coronavirus cases tally grows by 36 to 1,675

(With agency inputs)