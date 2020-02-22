Nationals' Spring Training Schedule And All Details Ahead Of MLB 2020 Season

There is some excitement surrounding the Washington Nationals camp ahead of the MLB 2020 season. The defending champions have done considerably well in the offseason trade market and would look to continue their dominant performances come MLB 2020. While the Nationals lost Anthony Rendon to Los Angeles Angels, they managed to keep of Stephen Strasburg, signing him for a whopping $245 million seven-year deal.

Also Read: Tigers' Cabrera Arrives With Something To Prove

Washington Nationals looking to repeat last season's heroics

Fans would hope that the Nationals can repeat their heroics from last season and lift the World Series title for the second consecutive season and might perceive MLB spring training 2020 as an opportunity to set their expectations for the season. While Stephen Strasburg is likely to be burdened with the responsibility of leading the Washington side to the glory again, the picture will become more apparent when the Nationals take the field for MLB Spring training 2020. With the MLB 2020 season kicking off late in March, the MLB franchises have a month to put in the hard yards before the actual action begins.

Also Read: Astros Pitcher Francis Martes Suspended For 162 Games After Testing Positive For PEDs

Nationals vs Astros to kick-off Stephen Strasburg's spring training 2020

The Nationals begin their MLB spring 2020 training on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23 IST). Dave Martinez will face off against the Houston Astros at the Ballpark of Palm Beaches before returning home for yet another Nationals vs Astros game on Sunday. New York Mets host the Nationals on Monday before Nationals’ clash against St Lucia Cardinals on Tuesday. Record-breaking pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg will go head to head, when Nationals and Yankees face off in MLB Spring training 2020 on February 26.

Also Read: Céspedes Arrives At Spring Training As Silent As His Bat

Washington Nationals MLB spring training 2020 schedule

Sat, Feb 22: Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals

Sun, Feb 23: Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros

Sun, Feb 23: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals

Mon, Feb 24: New York Mets vs Washington Nationals

Tue, Feb 25: St Lucia Cardinals vs Washington Nationals

Wed, Feb 26: New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals

Thu, Feb 27: Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros

Fri, Feb 28: Washington Nationals vs Tampa Bay Rays

Sat, Feb 29: St Lucia Cardinals vs Washington Nationals

Sun, Mar 1: New York Mets vs Washington Nationals

Mon, Mar 2: Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins

Tue, Mar 3: Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles

Thu, Mar 5: Washington Nationals vs St Lucia Cardinals

Fri, Mar 6: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals

Sat, Mar 7: Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins

Sat, Mar 7: New York Mets vs Washington Nationals

Sun, Mar 8: Washington Nationals vs Detroit Tigers

Tue, Mar 10: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals

Wed, Mar 11: Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals

Thu, Mar 12: Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees

Fri, Mar 13: Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins

Sat, Mar 14: Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals

Sun, Mar 15: Washington Nationals vs New York Mets

Mon, Mar 16: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals

Tue, Mar 17: Washington Nationals vs New York Mets

Tue, Mar 17: Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals

Wed, Mar 18: Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros

Thu, Mar 19: Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals

Fri, Mar 20: Tampa Bay Rays vs Washington Nationals

Sat, Mar 21: Washington Nationals vs New York Mets

Sun, Mar 22: St Lucia Cardinals vs Washington Nationals

Also Read: Dodgers Infielder Justin Turner SLAMS MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Calls Him 'clueless'