Nationals' Spring Training Schedule And All Details Ahead Of MLB 2020 Season

There is some excitement surrounding the Washington Nationals camp ahead of the MLB 2020 season. The defending champions have done considerably well in the offseason trade market and would look to continue their dominant performances come MLB 2020. While the Nationals lost Anthony Rendon to Los Angeles Angels, they managed to keep of Stephen Strasburg, signing him for a whopping $245 million seven-year deal.
It’s not about repeating.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 17, 2020
It’s about competing.
Every. Day.#SpringTraining // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/0pJweEGV57
Fans would hope that the Nationals can repeat their heroics from last season and lift the World Series title for the second consecutive season and might perceive MLB spring training 2020 as an opportunity to set their expectations for the season. While Stephen Strasburg is likely to be burdened with the responsibility of leading the Washington side to the glory again, the picture will become more apparent when the Nationals take the field for MLB Spring training 2020. With the MLB 2020 season kicking off late in March, the MLB franchises have a month to put in the hard yards before the actual action begins.
The Nationals begin their MLB spring 2020 training on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23 IST). Dave Martinez will face off against the Houston Astros at the Ballpark of Palm Beaches before returning home for yet another Nationals vs Astros game on Sunday. New York Mets host the Nationals on Monday before Nationals’ clash against St Lucia Cardinals on Tuesday. Record-breaking pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg will go head to head, when Nationals and Yankees face off in MLB Spring training 2020 on February 26.
