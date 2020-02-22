The Debate
Nationals' Spring Training Schedule And All Details Ahead Of MLB 2020 Season

Defending World Series champions Washington Nationals kick off their MLB spring training 2020 schedule with a trip to last season's finalists Houston Astros.

Nationals

There is some excitement surrounding the Washington Nationals camp ahead of the MLB 2020 season. The defending champions have done considerably well in the offseason trade market and would look to continue their dominant performances come MLB 2020. While the Nationals lost Anthony Rendon to Los Angeles Angels, they managed to keep of Stephen Strasburg, signing him for a whopping $245 million seven-year deal.

Washington Nationals looking to repeat last season's heroics

Fans would hope that the Nationals can repeat their heroics from last season and lift the World Series title for the second consecutive season and might perceive MLB spring training 2020 as an opportunity to set their expectations for the season. While Stephen Strasburg is likely to be burdened with the responsibility of leading the Washington side to the glory again, the picture will become more apparent when the Nationals take the field for MLB Spring training 2020. With the MLB 2020 season kicking off late in March, the MLB franchises have a month to put in the hard yards before the actual action begins.

Nationals vs Astros to kick-off Stephen Strasburg's spring training 2020

The Nationals begin their MLB spring 2020 training on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23 IST). Dave Martinez will face off against the Houston Astros at the Ballpark of Palm Beaches before returning home for yet another Nationals vs Astros game on Sunday. New York Mets host the Nationals on Monday before Nationals’ clash against St Lucia Cardinals on Tuesday. Record-breaking pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg will go head to head, when Nationals and Yankees face off in MLB Spring training 2020 on February 26.

Washington Nationals MLB spring training 2020 schedule

  • Sat, Feb 22: Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals
  • Sun, Feb 23: Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros
  • Sun, Feb 23: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals
  • Mon, Feb 24: New York Mets vs Washington Nationals
  • Tue, Feb 25: St Lucia Cardinals vs Washington Nationals
  • Wed, Feb 26: New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals           
  • Thu, Feb 27: Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros                    
  • Fri, Feb 28: Washington Nationals vs Tampa Bay Rays
  • Sat, Feb 29: St Lucia Cardinals vs Washington Nationals                                                           
  • Sun, Mar 1: New York Mets vs Washington Nationals
  • Mon, Mar 2: Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins
  • Tue, Mar 3: Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles
  • Thu, Mar 5:  Washington Nationals vs St Lucia Cardinals
  • Fri, Mar 6: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals         
  • Sat, Mar 7: Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins
  • Sat, Mar 7: New York Mets vs Washington Nationals                     
  • Sun, Mar 8: Washington Nationals vs Detroit Tigers        
  • Tue, Mar 10: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals     
  • Wed, Mar 11: Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals  
  • Thu, Mar 12: Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees
  • Fri, Mar 13: Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins       
  • Sat, Mar 14: Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals
  • Sun, Mar 15: Washington Nationals vs New York Mets
  • Mon, Mar 16: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals   
  • Tue, Mar 17: Washington Nationals vs New York Mets
  • Tue, Mar 17: Baltimore Orioles vs Washington Nationals
  • Wed, Mar 18: Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros 
  • Thu, Mar 19: Houston Astros vs Washington Nationals   
  • Fri, Mar 20:  Tampa Bay Rays vs Washington Nationals
  • Sat, Mar 21: Washington Nationals vs New York Mets    
  • Sun, Mar 22: St Lucia Cardinals vs Washington Nationals

