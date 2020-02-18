Dodgers Infielder Justin Turner SLAMS MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Calls Him 'clueless'

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has drawn criticism from the baseball world for what many consider a ‘weak’ punishment handed out to the Houston Astros. The Astros were found guilty of electronically stealing signs en route their 2017 World Series victory. The governing body suspended general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, while also named Carlos Beltran and Alex Cora as the key conspirators of the Astros sign-stealing scandal. However, Rob Manfred’s commission granted the players involved in the Astros sign-stealing immunity, which has irked the baseball community, especially the players of Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred slammed for calling World Series trophy a 'piece of metal'

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has defended his decision of granting the Astros player immunity to get to the root of the cause. While Manfred admitted that in a perfect scenario he would have punished the players involved, the situation demanded that the players were given immunity. Manfred’s report did not strip the Astros off their 2017 World Series and title, and when questioned about it Manfred quite harshly called it ‘just a piece of metal.

Dodgers infielder Justin Turner: I don't know if Rob Manfred has won anything in life

Rob Manfred’s comments have drawn ire of the fans and players especially after the ‘piece of metal’ statement. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner in an interview with Los Angeles Times on Monday slammed Rob Manfred for his remarks while suggested that he doesn’t know if the commissioner had won anything in life. Turner added that Manfred’s comments show how out of touch he is with the baseball players for him to demean the commissioner's trophy. Justin Turner quite scathingly added that having the commissioner’s name is devaluing the trophy for which players are working out in the offseason and doing spring training.

Justin Turner was honest in his response to Comissioner Manfred’s statements about the Commissioner’s Trophy pic.twitter.com/3leAZKGOoG — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) February 17, 2020

Dodgers stars Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger slam Astros sign-stealing scandal punishment

Justin Turner was part of the Dodgers side who lost back to back World Series to the Astros and Boston Red Sox in 2017 and 2018. The Dodgers players have been outspoken on the Astros sign-stealing decision, led by 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Turner questioned the thoroughness of the investigation which found Astros guilty in 2017 and 2018 but not in 2019 while claiming that he believes MLB are hiding some stuff from the people. Dodgers teammates Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner have both questioned the Jose Altuve celebration, that had him screaming at teammates not to rip his jersey off. Justin Turner further criticised the Astros sign-stealing decision saying that players might cheat and still be called champions and the coaches have to pay the price, while players are called title winners.

