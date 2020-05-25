Nationals World Series Ring Features Baby Shark & Whopping 257 Precious Gemstones In Total

The 2019 World Series champions Washington Nationals revealed an in-depth detail of their Nationals World Series ring on Sunday. The Nationals World Series ring was designed with some awing facts and personalized features for the MLB team that tasted success in the 2019 World Series. The Nationals World Series ring included a number of rubies, sapphires and diamonds signifying various milestones of the feat. Surprisingly, the Nationals World Series ring also includes a 'baby shark' on the inside of the ring in honour of Gerardo Parra as the Nationals ring ceremony was celebrated virtually, two months after the originally scheduled date.

Washington Nationals World Series ring unveiled: Nationals ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals 2019 World Series ring left baseball fans in awe with its exceptionally crafted designs and meticulous features. The Nationals 2019 Wolrd Series ring included 108 diamonds, 32 sapphires and 30 rubies designed by the famous American manufacturing company, Jostens. According to reports from The Athletic, the design of the Nationals 2019 World Series ring has already been mailed to the members of the team. The revealing of the Nationals ring ceremony took place on Sunday, May 24, 7 PM ET (Sunday, May 25, 4.30 AM IST). This is how the 2019 World Series champions came up with those calculations:

Reason for using 108 diamonds- 105 regular season and postseason wins + 1 World Series Championship + 2 cities in franchise history.

Reason for using 32 sapphires- 7 walk-off wins + 13 shutout wins + 8, their longest winning streak + 4 postseason rounds won.

Reason for using 30 rubies- 30 runs scored in four World Series game victories.

The Washington Nationals World Series ring further included 12 rubies on each side for their post-season wins and one more ruby for the 2019 World Series title. 'MMVI' was also engraved on the Nationals World Series ring, depicting the Roman numerals for 2006, the year when Lerner’s purchased the baseball team. A number of diamonds will also be used for the Players' numbers set. All in all, the Nationals 2019 World Series ring will include, 170 round diamonds, 55 genuine rubies and 32 genuine sapphires, made with 14 karat white and yellow gold

Nationals 2019 World Series ring includes baby shark

One puzzling revelation for fans from the Nationals World Series ring was the baby shark on the inside of the ring. 'Baby Shark' became the viral walk-up song for bench outfielder Gerardo Parra. The song sent fans inside the stadium into a frenzy as they began dancing and singing to the tune when Parra walked out to bat. However, fans were astonished to see the image in honour of the 32-year-old Venezuelan.

