Navy SEALs Cut Ties With National Museum Over Colin Kaepernick K-9 Demonstration Video

The Navy SEALs have severed all ties with the National Navy SEAL Museum after a K-9 demonstration video went viral on social media which showed the dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. According to an email procured by AP, Rear Admiral Collin Green, who heads the Naval Special Warfare Command, wrote: "Each and every one of us serves to protect our fellow Americans — ALL Americans. Even the perception that our commitment to serving the men and women of this nation is applied unevenly is destructive."

The email, which was sent to the various departments of the US Defence force, stated that Navy SEALs will revisit the "relationship with the museum" when they are convinced that the National Navy SEAL Museum has made the necessary changes to ensure this act is not repeated again.

Kaepernick K-9 demonstration sheds negative light on Navy SEALs

Located near Fort Pierce, Florida, the National Navy SEAL Museum is an independent, nonprofit organisation that is not run by the military. The video that went viral on social media this past weekend is from a fundraiser event in 2019. The footage shows four dogs showcasing their deadly nature by attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. The second piece of footage showed the dogs taking the man down, who can be heard saying, "Oh man, I will stand," which was a jibe at Kaepernick's protests during the 2016 NFL season.

The Navy SEALs were quick to condemn the incident and launched an investigation into the same. The organisation insisted that nobody involved in the incident were active-duty Navy personnel.

Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL preseason as a sign of protest against racial violence and police brutality. Despite heavy criticism, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continued with his protests, which many suspect was the primary reason behind his NFL exit the following year.

Kaepernick's 'Take a knee' protests have become prominent in 2020 since the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum in the US after the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an African-American, was brutally murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. His death led to mass protests in the US and kickstarted the global movement against racism.

For athletes looking to show solidarity with the movement, kneeling during the national anthem ahead of games has become a go-to option. Players in MLB, MLS and NBA have supported the movement by kneeling while wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts. It is believed that NFL players are planning to do the same when the 2020 season commences in September.

