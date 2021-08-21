NBA 2021-22 Full Schedule: When And Where To Watch Matches On TV Channels And Live Stream

The full schedule for the NBA 2021-22 is finally out with fans having a chance to witness some exciting match. The regular season comprising of 82 games per team, will tip off on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and conclude on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The upcoming season of the NBA marks the 75th Anniversary Season. Here are the details as to where to watch, the matches, and the timings.

When and where to watch NBA matches on television

The NBA on Friday released the schedule of the matches to be watched on TNT, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV and ESPN Radio for its landmark 75th Anniversary Season.

NBA national TV schedule by team

The NBA previously announced its national television schedule for the first four days of the season and Christmas Day. Kia NBA Tip-Off 2021 will begin on Tuesday, October 19 with a TNT doubleheader as the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Warriors visit the Lakers (10 p.m. ET). On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Knicks will host the Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Denver Nuggets will visit the Phoenix Suns (10 p.m. ET) in an ESPN doubleheader. TNT will have a doubleheader on Thursday, Oct. 21 (Dallas Mavericks at Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET; LA Clippers at Warriors, 10 p.m. ET), and ESPN will have a doubleheader on Friday, Oct. 22 (Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET; Suns at Lakers, 10 p.m. ET).

NBA Christmas Day games

Christmas Day will feature five games across ESPN and ABC on Saturday, Dec. 25: Hawks at Knicks (12 p.m. ET, ESPN); Celtics at Bucks (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC); Warriors at Suns (5 p.m. ET, ABC); Nets at Lakers (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN); and Mavericks at Utah Jazz (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

When and where to watch NBA matches live streaming

Fans who want to catch NBA season live online can live stream the matches on NBA TV

About NBA summer league 2021 schedule

This year's schedule will feature NBA 75 Classic Matchups which will be played to celebrate the teams, players, coaches and moments in 75 years of NBA basketball. The first of those classic matchups will be between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors on November 1, to mark the 75th anniversary to date of when the NBA held its first regular season game. The final "classic matchup" will happen on January 7 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, which marks the 50th anniversary of when the Lakers beat the Hawks for their 33rd-straight win, which is still the longest winning streak in NBA history.

Aside from the classic matchups, the 75th NBA season will tip off with a star-studded doubleheader on Oct. 19 featuring the Brooklyn Nets at the reigning Milwaukee Bucks, followed by the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The 75th anniversary season of the league will also witness the celebration of the three franchises who have played in every NBA season -- the Knicks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors (previously the Philadelphia Warriors) -- by holding three nationally televised games between those three teams over a five-day span in December.