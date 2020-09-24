NBA, NFL Players Express Disgust At Suprising Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Athletes across the United States have expressed their frustration about Wednesday's Kentucky Grand Jury decision in regards to the death of Breonna Taylor. Surprising to most, the jury decided to not move forward with charges of murder against any of the police officers involved in the shooting. Instead, the jury indicted just one police officer, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor on March 13. While the details of the charges are yet to be revealed, the bond for Hankison was set at $15,000.

This comes just a week after a $12 million civil settlement was reached between Taylor's estate and the city of Louisville. For most, the outcome of the settlement suggested the officers would be found guilty of wrongfully barging into Breonna Taylor and then shooting her to death. However, much to everyone's surprise, the jury declared the officers were justified to protect themselves in the shooting, which inadvertently led to the death of Taylor.

“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Officers (Jonathan) Mattingly and (Myles) Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves,” state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a press conference after the judgement. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death.” Cameron further said the officers did not use a no-knock warrant to enter Taylor's apartment since they announced themselves before entering.

NBA, NFL, WNBA stars blast Breonna Taylor ruling

The skewed Breonna Taylor jury decision has caused a major unrest in Kentucky, with protesters taking the streets of Louisville to voice their disapproval of the jury decision. Numerous athletes across the major sports leagues in the US have flocked to social media to express the disgust at the judgement. WNBA star Layshia Clarendon ranted about how the system itself is designed to protect the people who are oppressing the minority communities in the country:

This is why police need to be defunded and ultimately abolished! We time and time again hope for a sliver of justice but why would we get that when the system is designed to protect the very folks that are murdering and terrorizing us. This isn’t a bad apple, it’s a rotten tree. — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020

NBA veteran Jamal Crawford was surprised to see how the cops were found guilty of doing everything wrong except the "murder of Breonna Taylor."

They're trying to say they are wrong in every way except, in admitting the MURDER OF BREONNA TAYLOR! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has actively used his social media platform to bring awareness to the social injustice issues in the US, said he was "devastated" to learn the Kentucky Grand Jury. LeBron claimed justice was only served for the apartment wall of her neighbour instead of the victim.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

Golden State Warriors HC Steve Kerr on the "demoralising" jury decision in Breonna Taylor murder:

Warriors head coach @SteveKerr on the Breonna Taylor news. pic.twitter.com/ydpG46Vt2x — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 23, 2020

Donovan Mitchell, Davontae Harris, DeMarcus Cousins, Montrezl Harris, Sue Bird and several others expressed their disappointment with the verdict:

I don’t have many words right now.... but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! 😔😔 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

Wow...can’t even say I’m surprised on how they ruled the Breonna Taylor case...😓 — Davontae Harris (@wichkid) September 23, 2020

Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020

I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? 😔🤦🏿‍♂️ Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020

Breonna, we as a community are heartbroken by your injustice, but WE WILL NEVER GIVE UP OUR FIGHT! #BreonnaTaylor WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU‼️😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Jason Hart (@JHart_1825) September 24, 2020

Not surprised just disappointed . We’re sorry Breonna 💔 — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) September 23, 2020

Disappointed & disgusted. My heart goes out to Ms Tamika Palmer & the rest of Breonna’s family #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor



Please vote! Everyone! — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) September 23, 2020

After securing a 3-1 lead over Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler described the verdict as total bulls**t as he claimed he was extremely said to her the news.

“Very, very sad. I hate to see it. Everyone hates to see it,” #Heat star @JimmyButler on Breonna Taylor news that he also described as “BS.” Butler says “it’s always much bigger than the sport because that can be me and that can be any African-American.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 24, 2020

His Heat teammate, Bam Adebayo dedicated Wednesday's 112-109 win to Breonna Taylor:

Bam Adebayo dedicates tonight’s Heat win to Breonna Taylor, says he tried to channel his anger into tonight’s game. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 24, 2020

(Image Credits: AP, Official Twitter Handles of Athletes)