Neeraj Chopra Enjoys Archery, Volleyball With School Kids In Gujarat's Ahmedabad | WATCH

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was seen trying his hand out at archery and volleyball while spending quality time with students of 75 schools in Sanskardham in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Neeraj Chopra created history in Tokyo in 2020 by becoming the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the Olympics. He also became the number two javelin thrower ranked by the World Athletics. His achievement in the Olympics saw him become a household name and since then the Indian athlete has become an inspiration to many young athletes.

Since his Olympic gold, Chopra has been seen in various events, advertisements, etc., and the javelin thrower recently visited schools in Sanskardham on Saturday, December 4, where he interacted with students, teaching them the importance of fitness. He was also seen playing volleyball and practising archery with them.

His motive for the school visit was to launch an outreach programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that connects various Olympians and athletes with school students.

Chopra seemed to have enjoyed playing volleyball and archery and was appeared to be pretty good at it. He was also seen teaching kids about how to throw a javelin and explaining to them the importance of a balanced diet. Furthermore, the Indian athlete also held an exercise session where he performed various exercises and shared valuable fitness tips with the students.

Neeraj Chopra lands in US for off-season training

The Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower has started his preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the World Athletics Championship. The Indian athlete has landed in the US for a 90-day off-season training at the esteemed Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center is believed to be among the best in the world and is spread over 155 acres. Chopra will practice at the state-of-the-art centre for 90 days and is being accompanied by his coach, Klaus Bartonietz, and physio, Ishaan Marwaha. After the training period, the Olympic gold medalist will participate in domestic events before turning out for the global mega-events.

(Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter)