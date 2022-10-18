Last Updated:

Neeraj Chopra Revisits Tokyo Olympic Stadium Where He Created History

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra visited the National Stadium in Tokyo where he won the historic Olympic gold medal in Javelin Throw.

Press Trust Of India
Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra revisited the National Stadium in Tokyo where he had scripted history by winning javelin throw gold last year.

The 24 year-old Chopra was in the Japanese capital to attend the 'Thank You Tokyo!' event, organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese Olympic Committee.

The event also gave Chopra the opportunity to experience the runway of the National Stadium and hurl a javelin again, just like he did on August 4 last year to win India their first-ever Olympic medal in athletics, according to olympics.com.

"Had a great time at the Tokyo 2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and it was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you!" Neeraj Chopra wrote on his social media handle.

In another tweet shared by Inspire Institute of Sport, Chopra was seen as imparting knowledge about the sport to a young kid.

