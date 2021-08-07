Last Updated:

Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold: Netizens Hail 'legend' Athlete As #HEDIDIT Trends On Social Media

Neeraj Chopra has bagged a historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw event making it the country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

neeraj chopra

IMAGE- PTI/@OLYMPICS-TWITTER


Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged a historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw event making it the country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and India's overall first gold in athletics since the inception of the Olympics. The athlete bagged an incredible first throw of 87.03 which was enough to secure him the gold as none of the other contenders managed to come close to him. The legendary moment comes for India as it is the first time that an athlete has taken the top spot since 2008.

Following the result, netizens have been going in a frenzy congratulating Neeraj and the #HEDIDIT hashtag has been trending all over Twitter in honour of the glorious victory. Till now India recorded their best-ever Olympic medal haul of 7 which includes 1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze. 

Neeraj Chopra wins gold, netizens hail him saying #HEDIDIT

The 23-year-old farmer's son from the Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the professional of the athletic world and brought pride for the nation, ending its long wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. 

The nation has been awestruck with Chopra's performance with netizens commenting '"TAKE A BOW, NEERAJ CHOPRA, YOU ABSOLUTE LEGEND! TAKE A BOW". One lauded him as someone who "fulfilled a nation's dream" as another stated, "He did it, He Conquered a Gold For India Subedar Neeraj Chopra, Won a Gold For India After 8 years, First Gold In Athletics for India, Second Individual Gold For India in the History of Olympics". Another user expressed how proud he felt as the national anthem will ring in the Tokyo Olympic stadium, "Finally our national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" will be played in Tokyo".

One user got emotional on Neeraj's win and wrote how despite top Indian athletes striving for a medal, it was Neeraj, who finally did it. He wrote " It's Very emotional moment for me and most of the Indians after seeing Neeraj win this medal. We saw Mary Kom, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Atanu Das, PV Sindhu fall few steps short to win #Gold medal !! But Finally, HE DID IT".

Have a look at the netizens' excitement as #HEDIDIT trends 

 

(IMAGE- PTI/@OLYMPICS-TWITTER) 

