NEP Vs LAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NFL 2020-21 Game Preview

New England Patriots will lock horns with the Los Angeles Rams in the Week 14 game of the National Football League (NFL). The NEP vs LAR match is scheduled to begin at 6:50 AM IST on Friday, December 11 from the Sofi Stadium, Baltimore. Here is our NEP vs LAR Dream11 prediction, NEP vs LAR Dream11 team and NEP vs LAR Dream11 top picks.

NEP vs LAR Dream11 Live: NEP vs LAR Dream11 prediction and preview

These two teams met each other in the 2018 NFL final and it was the Patriots who beat Rams to win the NFL title. Coming to current season, the Rams are leading NFC West division with 8-4 record. They appear to be rushing toward a playoff berth thanks to a fantastic performance by their defense and offense. .

On the other hand, the Patriots have 6-6 record and are chasing playoffs berth. Rams has won three of its last four games, which also included a 38-28 victory at Arizona Cardinals in their previous game. They will be looking to continue their fine form. Patriots, on the other hand, beat the Chargers 45-0 in their previous match and will be hoping to repeat the same performance in the upcoming match.

NEP vs LAR Dream11 Live: Injury news ahead of NEP vs LAR playing 11

Coming to injury news, according to Ramswire, Rams will have Cam Akers and Michael Brockers back for their game versus Patriots, while Matt Gay has a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable. Patriots have 14 players listed as a questionable list with cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip, knee). Quarterback Cam Newton is also questionable with the abdomen injury that limited him in practice all of last week.

NEP vs LAR live: Nep vs LAR Dream11 team

NEP vs LAR live: NEP vs LAR Match prediction

As per our NEP vs LAR match prediction, LAR are favourites to win the game.

Note: The NEP vs LAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and NEP vs LAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NEP vs LAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

