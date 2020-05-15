NFL Armed Robbery: Arrest Warrants Issued Against Deandre Baker And Quinton Dunbar

In shocking allegations of an NFL armed robbery, arrest warrants have been issued against NFL duo Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar. Police in South Florida are trying to locate New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Multiple witnesses have accused them of an armed robbery along with two other unnamed men.

NFL armed robbery: NFL players arrested? Officials trying to find the duo

According to reports, Deandre Baker has been charged with four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Meanwhile, Quinton Dunbar has only been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. According to ESPN, police authorities have confirmed the incident took place on Wednesday in a residential area located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Miramar police are in the lookout for all the four men, who reportedly fled the crime scene in three vehicles - a BMW, a Mercedes Benz and a Lamborghini. A police spokesman has confirmed to a publication that they have been in contact with a representative of one of the players in regards to the player turning himself in. As of now, no arrests have been made by the Miramar police (South Florida).

A spokesperson for Miramar Police told @BradyHenderson that there have been discussions with at least one of the player’s representatives about turning himself in. But neither Baker nor Dunbar had done so as of 8:10 p.m. ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2020

According to police statements, Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were attending a party at a residential place in Miramar when a fight broke out. Baker subsequently pulled out a gun and the four men began robbing the other people present at the party. The four men reportedly fled with up to $7000 in cash and valuable watches like a Rolex, a Hublot and an Audemars Piguet, among other items The total cost of the three watches is estimated to be above $50,000. Some reports further state it was allegedly a planned robbery as the three vehicles - used to flee the scene - were parked in a manner making it easy to leave in a hurry. No injuries were reported at the crime scene.

One of the publications released statements from the police warrant which stated the two NFL duo were gambling at the party before the robbery. One of the witnesses was quoted saying Baker and Dunbar lost up to $70,000 while gambling at a different party, few days prior to the incident.

NFL armed robbery stuns fans and teams, NFL players arrested?

Deandre Baker, 22 and Quinton Dunbar, 27, are both Miami natives. Seattle Seahawks as well as New York Giants released official statements in regards to the Deandre baker and Quinton Dunbar robbery. Both teams have promised to comply with the investigation and have noted they are trying to reach out to the representatives of their respective players.

