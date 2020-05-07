Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife After Bizarre Cheating Allegation: Report

Last month, Baltimore Ravens star Earl Thomas III was allegedly threatened at gunpoint by his wife Nina after she caught him cheating on her. Before the details of the altercation were made public, Earl Thomas uploaded a short video on Instagram where he acknowledged TMZ manages to get their hands on the court documents and that he wanted to come clean before the publication does.

Earl Thomas held at gunpoint: Earl Thomas video

In the Earl Thomas video which was uploaded on Wednesday, Thomas said he wanted to get ahead of the story and confirmed that he was involved in an altercation with his wife last month. While the NFL star did not delve into the details of what led to the Earl Thomas video, he said that whatever happened between him and his wife was not anyone's business. Thomas further added, "stuff like this happens."

Earl Thomas held at gunpoint, Earl Thomas wife arrested

Subsequently, on Wednesday, TMZ released the details of the said incident which states that at 3:40 am on April 13, the Austin Police Department caught Nina Thomas, who was wearing an orange hoodie, chasing a shirtless Earl Thomas with a knife around a car. The subsequent records Earl Thomas' wife caught the Ravens' safety and his brother Seth with two women at an unspecified Airbnb location in Austin, Texas. Nina allegedly held Earl Thomas at gunpoint with a 9 mm Berretta. The report also states Earl Thomas' wife allegedly hit Thomas in the nose before the NFL star could take the gun away from her hand.

Per the report, Nina later admitted that she used the handgun which belonged to Earl Thomas to scare her husband and had in fact taken out the magazine from it. However, police found the gun with a loaded chamber, which was supposedly unknown to Earl Thomas' wife. Nina allegedly threatened the women who were with Earl Thomas in the Airbnb.

Earl Thomas' wife was charged with burglary of a residence with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was reportedly released on bond. The Austin PD also issued a restraining order of least 200 yards against Nina. Charges were reportedly not filed against Earl Thomas. Nina's attorney Jonathan Goins confirmed to TMZ that his client has denied those allegations and will look to clear her name in court.

