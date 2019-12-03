Bobby Wagner Issues Rallying Cry To Seattle Seahawks Fans After Win Against Vikings

Seattle Seahawks put in a strong performance to defeat Minnesota Vikings by a 37-30 scoreline on Monday night at the CenturyLink Field stadium in the National Football League (NFL). Russell Wilson, David Moore, Bobby Wagner were among the top performers for Seattle Seahawks on home soil. Check out what star linebacker Bobby Wagner had to say to the Seattle Seahawks fanbase.

Vikings vs Seahawks: Russell Wilson on Seattle Seahawks teammate - Bobby Wagner

Congrats to my guy @Bwagz



Most tackles in @Seahawks History!

And he’s just getting started!



2012!!!#DontGetBoredWithConsistency — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 27, 2019

Vikings vs Seahawks: Bobby Wagner's message to Seattle Seahawks' fans

Bobby Wagner has message for Seahawks Nation after their big MNF win! pic.twitter.com/MRrrHvs0cm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 3, 2019

Bobby Wagner was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks squad back in 2012. The former Utah State University player was critical to his side’s win on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings on home soil. Post the win, Bobby Wagner took to Twitter where he posted a positive message meant for the loyal Seattle Seahawks fanbase. Meanwhile, fellow Seattle Seahawks star - Russell Wilson - completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks (10-2) moved level with the San Franciso 49ers in the NFC West league. However, Seattle Seahawks have the tiebreaker advantage due to a previous win at San Francisco.

Bobby Wagner helps out in the community during Thanksgiving weekend

This is Bobby Wagner. He's a linebacker for the Seattle @Seahawks.



This week, he went to buy food for low-income families for Thanksgiving. He saw the supermarket was packed with shoppers.



So he paid for their groceries too.



Then he left before the cameras arrived.



👏 pic.twitter.com/QDDeugrw4z — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) November 29, 2019

