Following Tragedy, Chris Smith's Release Is Explained By Cleveland Browns Coach Freddie

Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has spoken up about the Browns’ decision to let go of defensive end, Chris Smith. Just 83 days after Chris Smith was involved in a tragic car accident that led to his girlfriend Petara Cordero losing her life, Cleveland Browns announced the decision to let go of Chris Smith. The Browns decided to release Chris Smith in order to make room for newly-signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, who moved to the Browns' active roster from the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

NFL: Freddie Kitchens speaks on the decision to let go of Chris Smith

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s practice session, Freddie Kitchens said that Chris Smith still has a lot of people he is close to within the Cleveland Browns’ organisation. Kitchens recalled the day of the accident and said that he was at Smith’s house that day and he also remembers the conversations he had with Chris Smith. When asked if it was difficult releasing Chris Smith, Freddie Kitchens said that it is always difficult releasing a player, but it was even more difficult releasing Chris Smith, considering the type of person he is. The Cleveland Browns coach also said that even though their football relationship has run its course, that does not mean that their personal relationship has also drawn to a close. He concluded by saying that the Browns will always be there to support Chris Smith in these testing times. Chris Smith is now a free agent, after being waived by the Cleveland Browns.

NFL: Chris Smith’s accident

Chris Smith’s girlfriend passed away in September after an accident on the I-90. According to a statement by the Cleveland Browns, after a tire blew on Smith's Lamborghini, Chris Smith and his girlfriend Petara Cordero pulled over to the side of I-90 West in Cleveland around 2:00 am. While their vehicle hit the median due to the issue with the tire, the pair emerged from the vehicle unhurt. However, a woman in a Mazda hit the passenger side of the car and struck Chris Smith’s girlfriend, according to the statement given by the Cleveland Police to CNN. Cordero was then taken to a hospital after the accident, where she was pronounced dead.

