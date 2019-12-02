Deshaun Watson Has 'love And Respect' For NFL Legend And Idol Tom Brady After Win

They say that you should never meet your heroes for fear of disappointment, but Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson begs to differ. Deshaun Watson’s Houston Texans registered a 28-22 victory over defending NFL Champions New England Patriots. However, it appears that beating a Tom Brady-led team was a sweeter victory for Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson is the 1st player since Jim McMahon in 1985 to throw 3 TD passes and record a TD reception in the same game.



Per @EliasSports, Watson becomes just the 4th player in NFL history to accomplish this feat, joining McMahon, Frank Ryan in 1960, and Ray Buivid in 1937. pic.twitter.com/bMvdjMJTU0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2019

This was the just the second win for Houston Texans over the New England Patriots since 2010, and Deshaun Watson was clearly overjoyed with the win. Speaking after the game, Watson said that since Tom Brady had been his role model, it was “pretty awesome” to get one over the Patriots star. The Texans quarterback continued by saying that since Tom Brady is one of the greatest NFL players of all time, he had to get one over Brady before the Patriots star hung up his boots. Deshaun Watson then proceeded to say that there was nothing but "love and respect" between the two after the win.

Deshaun Watson says it meant a lot to finally get a win over Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/qNaXqJZ3UQ — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2019

Tom Brady a 'resource' - Deshaun Watson after Texans beat Patriots 28-22

When asked if Tom Brady had any advice for him, Deshaun Watson said that Tom Brady congratulated him on the win. Watson also revealed that he had been in touch with Tom Brady and that they were going to have a talk in the offseason. He continued by saying that having Brady as a resource to learn from is an opportunity he is going to grab with both hands.

Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes and had the first touchdown reception of his career during the win against the Patriots this past weekend. A win against Deshaun Watson’s Houston Texans would have meant that Tom Brady’s New England Patriots could have become the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot in the NFL this season. However, the Texans clearly had other ideas as they successfully frustrated the Patriots during the win. Tom Brady looked visibly frustrated at the NRG Stadium as the Patriots quarterback was pictured yelling at his receivers during the game.

The Baltimore Ravens can now take the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they match the Patriots’ record the rest of the way. Both teams have a 10-2 record so far. However, Baltimore have the tiebreaker and as such, remain in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the AFC.

