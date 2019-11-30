NFL: Who Is Ezekiel Elliott's Girlfriend? More About The Superstar's Love Life

Ezekiel Elliot, the superstar of Dallas Cowboys, is always a step ahead when it comes to delivering on the ground. However, when it comes to his love life, he has a different stance. The NFL Superstar is not open about his love life on social media. Thanks to Ezekiel Elliot’s mother Dawn Elliot, we've got a hint about Ezekiel Elliot’s girlfriend as she posted a picture of Halle Woodard.

NFL: Ezekiel Elliot’s lady love?

Dawn Elliot posted two photographs of Woodard on November 24. This was to celebrate her birthday. She claimed that she loves Woodard like her own daughter. In the caption, Dawn wrote that Woodard was a beautiful and intelligent young woman. She added that she loved her more than all the cursed heaven. Dawn concluded by saying that she needs to take more pictures of Woodard. Ezekiel Elliot made an effort by commenting with two blue hearts on her mother’s post, while Stacy Elliot (Ezekiel Elliot’s father) expressed his love in the comment section.

Ezekiel Elliot and Halle Woodard went through tough times in May when the NFL Superstar was arrested for getting into a fight with a safety officer at the Electric Daisy Festival in Las Vegas. Woodard and Ezekiel had an argument before that, and the duo decided to take a break from their relationship. They even unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, the duo got back together in September and fans assume that they are soon going to be engaged after Dawn Elliot’s Instagram posts.

