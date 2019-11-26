UFC: Donald Cerrone Lashes Out At Fan By Giving Him His Home Address After Twitter Insult

UFC fan favourite Donald Cerrone is the frontrunner to face the Irishman on his return to the Octagon next year even as though, in a recent interview, UFC President Dana White could not commit to the possibility. With the news of a potential bout between these two doing the rounds, a fan on social media claimed that McGregor will beat Cerrone when the two meet in the cage. Donald Cerrone could not take the insult as he fired back with his address and invited the fan to come talk to him face-to-face. Check out the screenshot below.

For those questioning his sanity, Donald Cerrone is a completely unique character and has not offered someone his home address for the first time. He has earlier challenged anybody to punch in his door lock and steal his truck. However, the fighter did not reveal if someone actually showed up.

Someone punch in my door lock If you want to steal from me I live at 6 kalma ln, Edgewood, NM 87015. I dont call 911 pic.twitter.com/3OFpHNtRzW — Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) January 6, 2014

UFC News: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone - Is the fight official for January 18?

A showdown between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone is certainly a hot topic at the moment. UFC President Dana confirmed the return of McGregor early next year but dismissed the reports of the fight being made official. Speaking of the potential fight, White mentioned that while they are perhaps targeting the fight, however, it is not even close being done and there is still a possibility of it not taking place at all. McGregor’s manager mentioned in a recent interview that he is hopeful of striking a deal for the Cerrone-fight. As far as Donald Cerrone is concerned, the fighter has actively shown interest in the match, and would be surely waiting to face McGregor on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas.

