NFL Draft Best Available Players After Round One: Josh Jones, DeAndre Swift And Others

Round One of the 2020 NFL Draft concluded on Thursday, April 23. LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, as expected, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. In other unsurprising moves, OSU defensive end Chase Young was picked at No. 2 by Washington Redskins while OSU star Jeff Okudah was drafted at No. 3 by the Detroit Lions. With the top 32 picks of the draft gone here are the NFL draft best available players after Round One.

NFL draft best available: Best players still available in NFL draft second round ft DeAndre Swift, Josh Jones, A.J. Epenesa

A highly-rated running back, DeAndre Swift was widely expected to be picked in Round One of the 2020 NFL Draft. An agile and compact running back, the Georgia college star is believed to have excellent patience, vision and speed. Swift has been frequently compared to Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.

A junior at Iowa, AJ Epenesa is rated as a skilled pass rusher with good strength and size. The 6'5", 275 lbs player is expected to be one of the first snatches in the NFL Draft second round. Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones is another prospect expected to drafted early in the NFL Draft second round. Experts suggest Jones lacks the strength to be an OT but is still believed to have solid body control and is also a good pass-blocker.

DeAndre Swift's reaction to his first-round snub

Say nomore — SWIFT7️⃣ (@DAndreSwift) April 24, 2020

NFL draft best available players: NFL draft second round available prospects

Ross Blacklock, Xavier McKinney, Tee Higgins, Jaylon Johnson, Grant Delpit, Ezra Cleveland, Antoine Winfield Jr are some of the other top prospects at the 2020 NFL draft ahead of Round 2.

My top 5 for Round 2:

1. Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU)

2. Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)

3. Josh Jones, OT (Houston)

4. Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah)

5. Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)

Honorable Mention: Laviska Shenault, WR (Colorado)



Need a DB?@Matt_Gajewski @EliotCrist #NFLDraft — Bryan Ricksecker (@BryanRicksecker) April 24, 2020

NFL Draft second round: Draft order

Picks 33 to 64 will be featured in round two. Cincinnati Bengals, who finished last season with 2-14, will have the 33rd pick. Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, NY Giants, LA Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will have draft picks 34-42.

NFL Draft results

Apart from the aforementioned top three, here are some of the big names drafted in Round One of the 2020 Draft. Dolphins drafted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailova and QB Justin Herbert was picked by the Chargers. Outside tackle Andrew Thomas was drafted by the Giants, Panthers selected Derrick Brown, Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons, Jaguars opted for CJ Henderson and Browns drafted Jedrick Wills Jr. to round off the top 10 picks. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys picked up CeeDee Lamb at No. 17, bolstering their wide receiver options.

The @jonasbrothers have a message for Andrew Thomas 💯 pic.twitter.com/g6AYPbv68t — New York Giants (@Giants) April 24, 2020

