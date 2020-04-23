NFL Draft Live Stream: How To Watch The NFL 2020 Draft Online? Here Is The Full Schedule

It appears that the annual tradition of the NFL Draft is bound to continue and adapt despite the coronavirus lockdown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL Draft live stream will be 'fully virtual' for the first time. Also for the first time ever, the NFL Draft live stream will be presented remotely. Here is the information on how to watch the NFL Draft live and how to watch the NFL Draft online. The NFL Draft stream will not be broadcast on Indian television.

ALSO READ: NFL Helping Launch Of Wheelchair Football League At Draft

NFL Draft live stream, How to watch the NFL Draft online: When will the NFL Draft stream?

The NFL Draft live stream will be closely monitored by the Cincinnati Bengals after an abysmal campaign last season. The Bengals will have the honour of the first pick followed by the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions in third. The NFL Draft live stream will be analysed by the 32 teams in the division from their home base due to the unprecedented situation. The NFL Draft stream will run over three days beginning on Thursday, April 23, 8 PM ET (April 24, 5.30 AM IST).

NFL Draft live stream, How to watch the NFL Draft online: For fans in the UK

How to watch the NFL Draft online in the UK

Fans in the UK have been wondering how to watch NFL draft live and Sky Sports have the broadcasting rights for all the entertainment. The NFL Draft live stream will begin on Sky Sports Action from Thursday onwards at 10 pm onwards in the UK. SunSport will also be running a live blog on all the happenings of the NFL Draft live stream.

ALSO READ: NFL Helping Launch Of Wheelchair Football League At Draft

How to watch the NFL Draft online in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch NFL Draft live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The three broadcasters will share the NFL Draft live stream for three days of action produced by the college crops. The NFL Draft stream can be viewed for free on Sky Sports Mix. Fans in the USA can watch NFL Draft live on mobile, tablet or PC as well.

ALSO READ: Virus Shutdowns Will Likely Make NFL Draft Most Bet On Ever

NFL Draft live stream: How to watch the NFL draft online: NFL Draft stream Schedule

April 23: Round 1 starts at 8 PM ET (5.30 AM IST)

April 24: Round 2 starts at 7 PM ET(4.30 AM IST)

April 25: Round 3 starts at 12 PM ET (9.30 PM IST)

ALSO READ: Percy Harvin Planning NFL Comeback After 4-year Hiatus