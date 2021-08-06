NFL Hall Of Fame Induction Date & Time: Here's The List Of Presenters & Inductees For 2021

National Football League (NFL) fans are all geared up to celebrate the NFL Hall of Fame Induction for the first time in two years. The last year's NFL Hall of Fame Induction did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however this year the event at the Canton, Ohio will witness the biggest and the "greatest gathering in football," with a mega-group of football greats that includes the 2021 class and 2020's special Centennial Class. In total, 28 individuals will enter the NFL Hall of Fame, which is more than three times the size of a typical class.

When is the NFL Hall of Fame Induction taking place

The NFL Hall of Fame Induction will be taking place on August 7 and 8. The coverage on August 7 will begins at 5:30 p.m. ET where the class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET. On August 8 the coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET in which the class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

When is the hall of fame game 2021

The Hall of Fame Game will be played between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5.

NFL Hall of Fame presenters list 2021 & speech order

1.Drew Pearson - Cowboys Quarterback Roger Staubach

2.Tom Flores - Raiders Owner Mark Davis

3.Peyton Manning - Father Archie Manning

4.John Lynch - Son Jake Lynch, Coach Herm Edwards

5.Calvin Johnson - Lions Teammate Derrick Moore

6. Alan Faneca - Steelers Teammate Hines Ward

7. Charles Woodson - Mother Georgia Woodson

NFL Hall of Fame presenters list for Class of 2020 & speech order

1. Harold Carmichael - Agent James Salono

2. Cliff Harris - Cowboys Teammate Charlie Waters

3. Edgerrin James - Colts Owner Jim Irsay

4. Steve Atwater - Broncos Teammate Dennis Smith

5. Paul Tagliabue - Friend Art Shell

6. Steve Hutchinson - Seahawks Teammate Robbie Tobeck

7. Donnie Shell - Daughter April Shell

8. Isaac Bruce - Brother Sam Bruce And Friend Tony Wylie

9. Jimbo Covert - Bears Teammate Matt Suhey

10. Troy Polamalu - Steelers Defensive Coordinator Dick Lebeau

11. Jimmy Johnson - Cowboys Quarterback Troy Aikman

12. Bill Cowher - Steelers Owner Art Rooney Ii

NFL Hall of Fame inductees list 2021

The NFL Hall of Fame inductees list 2021 includes modern-era selectees Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca, John Lynch, as well as senior committee choice Drew Pearson, coach Tom Flores and contributor Bill Nunn.

The Centennial Class (2020) includes five modern-era selectees: Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu. The rest of the class is comprised of NFL Films administrator/president Steve Sabol, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, executive George Young, coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher, and 10 players: Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle.

