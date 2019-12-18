The Debate
NFL Bans Denver Broncos Player Kareem Jackson For DUI, Speeding

other sports

Denver Broncos suspend Kareem Jackson for the final two games of the ongoing season for violating the NFL policy and program on substances of abuse. Read more.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NFL

Denver Broncos will be without the services of Kareem Jackson for the last two games of the current NFL season. The Denver safety was found to be in violation of NFL rules and regulations by Denver Broncos management and has been handed an appropriate suspension for the same. Read further to find out how Kareem Jackson was suspended.

NFL: Denver Broncos issue statement on Kareem Jackson situation

NFL: Denver Broncos ban Kareem Jackson for two games following DUI admission

Kareem Jackson, who is in his first season with Denver Broncos, signed a three-year deal worth $33 million and is guaranteed $23 million in March 2019. Jackson will be slapped with a $352,941 fine which will be deducted from his salary due to the applied suspension. The 31-year old was cited for speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol on Auraria Parkway in downtown Denver at 11:46 pm on Monday. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while ability impaired and received 12-month probation and a two-day suspended jail sentence. He will also have to do 24 hours of community service and participate with MADD’s Victim Impact Panel.

Kareem Jackson issues an apology to Denver Broncos management and NFL fans

Published:
