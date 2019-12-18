NFL Bans Denver Broncos Player Kareem Jackson For DUI, Speeding

Denver Broncos will be without the services of Kareem Jackson for the last two games of the current NFL season. The Denver safety was found to be in violation of NFL rules and regulations by Denver Broncos management and has been handed an appropriate suspension for the same. Read further to find out how Kareem Jackson was suspended.

NFL: Denver Broncos issue statement on Kareem Jackson situation

Statement from the #Broncos on Kareem Jackson DUI and 2 game suspension: pic.twitter.com/vYXYgFJgGk — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 17, 2019

NFL: Denver Broncos ban Kareem Jackson for two games following DUI admission

Breaking: Broncos S Kareem Jackson is suspended from final 2 games w/out pay for September DUI. He immediately informed team, which for past 3 months monitored NFL/legal processes that concluded today. Jackson waived appeal, an indication he's taken responsibilty. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 17, 2019

Kareem Jackson, who is in his first season with Denver Broncos, signed a three-year deal worth $33 million and is guaranteed $23 million in March 2019. Jackson will be slapped with a $352,941 fine which will be deducted from his salary due to the applied suspension. The 31-year old was cited for speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol on Auraria Parkway in downtown Denver at 11:46 pm on Monday. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while ability impaired and received 12-month probation and a two-day suspended jail sentence. He will also have to do 24 hours of community service and participate with MADD’s Victim Impact Panel.

Kareem Jackson issues an apology to Denver Broncos management and NFL fans

I would like to apologize to the Broncos organization, my teammates & fans. I understand the severity in my lapse of judgement and I will certainly not make this mistake again. I know I am fortunate to play in the NFL and am held to a high standard of professionalism and conduct. — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) December 17, 2019

