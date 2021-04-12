NFL Player IQ Test: What Is NFL Player IQ Test Called? All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Every year, NFL executives put together countless statistics before the NFL Draft, which looks at prospects for the upcoming season. While a player's physical performance is often considered, the testing is not limited to physical stats and more. Players need to go through an intelligence test, also helping to evaluate their aptitude before the NFL Draft.
Now, scouts end up using multiple techniques to determine various prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. However, for one's unique intelligence, where aptitude and cognitive ability is tested, one takes the help of the Wonderlic Test or the Wonderlic Personnel Test. Lasting for a few minutes, the IQ is calculated via multiple-choice questions.
The Wonderlic Test is some kind of an IQ test, which tests the players' skill and aptitude for learning and solving problems. One can score between one to 50. Per reports, an average NFL player scores around 20 points, while the number 10 is needed to indicate basic understanding. The Wonderlic Test lasts for around 12 minutes, containing 50 MCQs.
The test, while used every year, has mixed reviews. Some apparently believe that there is no connection between the test and one's NFL career. However, some believe that it does somehow make a difference.
The number of questions answered accordingly reflect the score. For example, if a player answers 30 questions, he will score 30. There are apparently two types of Wonderlick Questions – Basic and Advanced. Calculators are not allowed, while players can skip questions.