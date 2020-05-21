NFL Player Sues United Airlines, Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted On A Flight To Newark

An unnamed NFL player has reportedly filed a lawsuit against United Airlines. Reports state that the NFL player was sexually assaulted on a flight and he has accused two flight attendants of failing to properly handle his complaint during the said flight. According to the 'NFL player sues United Airlines' media reports, the player filed a lawsuit on Monday with another unidentified man. The case was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

NFL player sues United Airlines: United Airlines sexual assault allegations

Per reports, the incident took place back in February earlier this year during a late-night flight from Los Angeles, California to Newark, New Jersey. The player was named as John Doe 1 and the other man was identified as John Doe 2 in the lawsuit. The duo allegedly claims a woman made 'unwanted' advances towards them and also 'inappropriately' touched them during the flight.

According to the details of the lawsuit procured by the US media, the woman occupied the window seat in the same row as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2. John Doe 2 even helped the woman put her bag in the overhead bin. The lawsuit further states that the woman appeared 'unbalanced' and the men also saw her taking prescription pills. The woman then began harassing the NFL player, who was seated in the middle seat who was wearing a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The woman reportedly hit the NFL player multiple times, and her behaviour only intensified during the course of the journey. She even ripped the mask off the athlete's face, according to one report. The two men have accused United Airlines of failing to react to the situation and enforcing policies and procedures that protect passengers from such an assault.

NFL player sues United Airlines: Lawsuit procured by US media

NFL player sues United Airlines: United Airlines sexual assault response statement

United Airlines released a statement on Wednesday responding to the allegations made by the NFL player. A spokesman for the airlines said, "The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority." The spokesman further confirmed that the customer involved was moved to a different seat after the complaint was made. In regards to the 'United Airlines sexual assault' allegations, the airlines opted against commenting on the situation.

