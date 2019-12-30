NFL Playoffs Schedule, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About The Post Season Games

The clock to Superbowl LIV 2020 has started ticking with the NFL regular season coming to an end. The NFL playoffs are finally here and January will decide a pair of conference champions who will face off at Super Bowl LIV. One thing to notice about this year's postseason schedule is that New England Patriots will be taking the field on a Wild Card Weekend for the first time in 10 years.
Also Read: Antonio Brown Impresses New Orleans Saints With Workout But No Deal Imminent
Only 12 teams remain out of a total 32 as the NFL Wild Card round begins. The first round will feature two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. The divisional round will commence on January 11 and 12. Conference championships will take place on January 19 with the winners of those two games advancing to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. The Ravens and the Chiefs are the top two seeds of the American Football Conference and have received byes. The National Football Conference sees the 49ers and the Packers receiving the bye.
Also Read: Patriots Get Saturday Night Prime-time Slot Vs Titans
Also Read: Penalty Costs Lynch Chance At Winning TD In Seattle Return
Also Read: Texans Rest Several Key Players In 35-14 Loss To Titans