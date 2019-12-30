NFL Playoffs Schedule, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About The Post Season Games

The clock to Superbowl LIV 2020 has started ticking with the NFL regular season coming to an end. The NFL playoffs are finally here and January will decide a pair of conference champions who will face off at Super Bowl LIV. One thing to notice about this year's postseason schedule is that New England Patriots will be taking the field on a Wild Card Weekend for the first time in 10 years.

NFL playoffs 2020 schedule

Only 12 teams remain out of a total 32 as the NFL Wild Card round begins. The first round will feature two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. The divisional round will commence on January 11 and 12. Conference championships will take place on January 19 with the winners of those two games advancing to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. The Ravens and the Chiefs are the top two seeds of the American Football Conference and have received byes. The National Football Conference sees the 49ers and the Packers receiving the bye.

Here is the NFL postseason Schedule (All times according to Eastern Time)

NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule

Saturday, January 4, 2020

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

No. 6 Tennessee Titans vs No. 3 New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, January 5, 2020:

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs No. 3 New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles vs No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Titans/Bills/Texans vs No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Bills/Texans/Patriots vs No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seahawks/Eagles/Saints vs No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

NFL Championship Sunday, January 19, 2020

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

NFL Pro Bowl and Super Bowl Schedule

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 26, (ESPN/ABC) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 PM ET (FOX), at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

