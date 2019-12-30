Antonio Brown Impresses New Orleans Saints With Workout But No Deal Imminent

Antonio Brown was spotted spending his weekend working out to lift his chances of a comeback for the New Orleans Saints. Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots following multiple sexual assault allegations on the 31-year-old. Antonio Brown posted a photo of him and stated that he is "back to business" as he displayed a free agent waiver from the New Orleans Saints. As reported by Per Schefter, the Saints are trying to figure out if Antonio Brown is ready to join them by giving him a workout try. The report further stated that Saints wants to see if Brown can fit in their squad before they go into the final week of the season as they are even heading to the playoffs.

NFL has not concluded its investigation of Antonio Brown; uncertain when it will. Even after it wraps, Brown still could face additional discipline. Saints bringing in Brown for due diligence, not Sunday’s game vs. Panthers. But Saints take big WR swings; see Dez Bryant last year — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

NFL: Antonio Brown has just played once this year

However, they were the same reports which suggested that Seattle Seahawks considered signing Brown earlier this month. The Seahawks ultimately opted for Josh Gordon off waivers. Antonio Brown has, however, featured in only one game this NFL season. Brown is one of the most influential receivers in NFL, has experienced a well-poised 2019 but it includes only one game. Antonio Brown agreed on a deal with the Oakland Raiders in March after a prosperous spell with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Antonio Brown says on Instagram that he’s “back to business.”



🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vkMTg2FtYI — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 27, 2019

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

