Antonio Brown Impresses New Orleans Saints With Workout But No Deal Imminent

other sports

Antonio Brown agreed on a deal with the Oakland Raiders in March after a prosperous spell with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Read more for detailed information.

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was spotted spending his weekend working out to lift his chances of a comeback for the New Orleans Saints. Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots following multiple sexual assault allegations on the 31-year-old. Antonio Brown posted a photo of him and stated that he is "back to business" as he displayed a free agent waiver from the New Orleans Saints. As reported by Per Schefter, the Saints are trying to figure out if Antonio Brown is ready to join them by giving him a workout try. The report further stated that Saints wants to see if Brown can fit in their squad before they go into the final week of the season as they are even heading to the playoffs.

NFL: Antonio Brown has just played once this year

However, they were the same reports which suggested that Seattle Seahawks considered signing Brown earlier this month. The Seahawks ultimately opted for Josh Gordon off waivers. Antonio Brown has, however, featured in only one game this NFL season. Brown is one of the most influential receivers in NFL, has experienced a well-poised 2019 but it includes only one game. Antonio Brown agreed on a deal with the Oakland Raiders in March after a prosperous spell with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

