NFL Waterboy Salary Will STUN Your Mind, Revealed To Be Over $50,000 Per Year

A\ part from the players earning millions while playing in the NFL, there are countless small careers the league houses. These can range from behind the scene administrative jobs, to water and towel boys on the field, working to keep the players hydrated during a game. That being said, the job of an NFL waterboy pays handsomely, much better than many might have expected. Here is more on the NFL waterboy salary and what are the other NFL salaries in comparison.

NFL waterboy salary: How much does NFL waterboy earn?

According to a recent report by howchimp.com, the answer to the 'How much does NFL waterboy earn?' query is $53,000 per year (via Stack.com). Like other professional teams, the NFL waterboys are considered a part of the team's training staff, and are an integral part of the team. However, reports state that teams often chose a more traditional and cost-effective way for hiring waterboys. They go with coach's family members and interns, which interns reduce the cost an organization has to bear.

While some get paid a grand sum of $53,000 a year, many are interns who earn a stipend. Some might even do the work for free. However, the pay also depends on one's experience, and how they are rated in the NFL.

Looking at the benefits of becoming an NFL waterboy, one might consider becoming one just to meet players and maybe even watch all the NFL games for free. While NFL employees usually enjoy perks, it is not known if they would do the same for waterboys, especially if they are interns.

Additionally, employees apparently get two free tickets each. Along with that, they even receive merchandise like jockstraps and jerseys. When a team is training, waterboys are expected to be there, maybe even getting promoted if they show enough potential.

Fans even spoke about the job on social media, thinking the job is not too bad for the pay.

To become a waterboy, however, one might need some connections in the NFL. The team or league's official website is always an option. The page offers an "Internship and Entry Level Position" option. By providing a cover letter and resume, one might be ready to apply for the job.

NFL salaries details

Per reports, an NFL player gets paid $860,000 on average. Rookies. per reports, earn a minimum sum of $435,000. Some established players earn more than $25 million in a year.

What is NFL towel boy salary?

Per reports, a towel boy in the NFL is reported to make a sum similar to a waterboy.

2021 NFL Draft news and schedule

This season's NFL Draft will begin on April 29 (April 30 EST), continuing till May 1 EST. The breakdown is as follows -

Round 1 – Thursday, April 29, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, April 30, 5:30 AM IST).

Rounds 2 and 3 – Friday, April 30, 7:00 PM EST (Saturday, May 1, 4:30 AM IST).

Rounds 4 to 7 – Saturday, May 1, 12:00 PM EST (Same day, 9:30 PM IST).

