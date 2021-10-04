NFL: What Happened To Teddy Bridgewater? Why Was He Ruled Out Of The Game?

National Football League franchise Denver Broncos found them in a tough spot on Sunday after quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of the game. Bridgewater was taken off field before the second half against Baltimore Ravens after he suffered from a concussion. Broncos went on to lose the game having played the second without their first-team quarterback.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was forced off the field after he suffered a concussion following a tackle. He was substituted at halftime with Drew Lock taking his place off the bench. The Ravens, who were leading 17-7 during the change, went on to win 23-7.

Injury update: QB Teddy Bridgewater is being evaluated for a possible concussion. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 3, 2021

What happened to Teddy Bridgewater

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh hit Bridgewater during a run causing the latter to suffer a concussion. However, when enquired about the same, Broncos coach Vic Fangio told NFL.com that he didn’t properly see what had happened. Drew Lock came replaced Bridgewater at halftime. However, Lock to make any impression on the game as the Broncos went on to lose the game. The Broncos also missed their first choice receiver Diontae Spencer, who had earlier suffered a chest injury.

Teddy Bridgewater injury update

Broncos coach Vic Fangio told NFL.com that Bridgewater was getting better by the hour. He said that the player was doing okay after the game. Having suffered similar injuries in the past, Bridgewater is expected to recover and be back by the next game on Sunday, October 10, when they face Pittsburg Steelers. The Broncos currently sit second in the AFC West table with three wins and a loss.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show lineup revealed

The NFL on Friday released the assembled lineup of performers for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show for 2022. According to the league, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The event, which is known for its grand show value, has always had stars lined up for the event, however, a part of fans believe that the event’s producers have outdone themselves with the 2022 line-up. Mary J. Blige will be the only artist to have already made a super bowl appearance, as Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar will all make their debut at the event.

