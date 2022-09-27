World No. 1 ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen emerged as the winner of the Julius Baer Generation Cup on Monday. This came a week after the reigning world champion resigned from his match against American chess player Hans Niemann amid reports about the former using unfair ways to win games.

Earlier this month, Carlsen had mysteriously pulled out of the $500,000 Sinquefield Cup after losing to the 19-year-old Niemann, with rising speculations about the world chess champion suspecting foul play.

Carlsen has now issued a statement on his social media handle, explaining his recent actions. “I know that my actions have frustrated many in the chess community. I'm frustrated. I want to play chess. I want to continue to play chess at the highest level in the best events,” the Norwegian chess player wrote.

Shedding light on the reason behind his actions, Carlsen pointed out that cheating is an ‘existential threat’ to chess and he believes that Niemann has used unfair ways to win. “I believe that cheating in chess is a big deal and an existential threat to the game. I also believe that chess organizers and all those who care about the sanctity of the game we love should seriously consider increasing security measures and methods of cheat detection for over-the-board chess,” Carlsen said.

'I believe that Niemann has cheated more and more recently': Magnus Carlsen

“When Niemann was invited last minute to the 2022 Sinquefield Cup. I strongly considered withdrawing prior to the event. I ultimately chose to play. I believe that Niemann has cheated more and more recently - than he has publicly admitted. His over-the-board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game in the Sinquefield Cup. I had the impression that he wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do. This game contributed to changing my perspective.,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that as per a report by The Guardian, Niemann denied the allegations of cheating against Carlsen but admitted to cheating in the past. He agreed to cheat in an online tournament as a 12-year-old and also in unrated games while streaming as a 16-year-old. However, the world chess champion reveals that Niemann has cheated more recently.

Magnus Carlsen admits, he has more to say on the matter

In conclusion of his statement, Carsen said he doesn’t want to play against people who have cheated and went on to add that he has been able to speak with his actions so far. “There is more that I would like to say. Unfortunately, at this time I am limited in what I can say without explicit permission from Niemann to speak openly. So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that I am not willing to play chess with Niemann. I hope that the truth on this matter comes out, whatever it may be,” he wrote.

Here's the full statement