Nishad Kumar Wins Silver At Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi, President & Others Congratulate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, August 29, congratulated Indian high jumper Nishad Kumar after he clinched a silver medal for the country in Men’s High Jump T47 at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Calling it joyful news, PM Modi dubbed Kumar a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity.

PM Modi & President Kovind congratulate Nishad Kumar

"More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics," PM Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in men’s high jump at Tokyo #Paralympics. You have proved your excellence on the global stage, thereby bringing glory to India. My heartiest congratulations to you on your superlative performance and success," President Kovind tweeted.

A leap that earned Nishad glorious silver

Union Ministers laud Nishad

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called it a memorable day, while Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulating him informed that Kumar's 2.06m jump in Sunday's game is equal to the Asian record set by him in 2021.

Union Home Minister in a tweet in Hindi said that high jumper's hard work and dedication has paid. "Due to this extraordinary achievement of yours, the head of every Indian citizen has risen with pride," he said. Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also congratulated to Indian star for bringing the country's second medal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Nishad for his stellar performance. "Another #Silver for India on National Sports Day. Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for the stellar performance. You’ve done our country proud," he tweeted.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Nishad Kumar Clinches Silver Medal In High Jump

Nishad Kumar added another medal to India's bucket by clinching a silver medal in the final event of the Men's High Jump T47 category. Earlier in the day, Bhavinaben Patel won silver in the women's Table Tennis.