NOS Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National Football League Game Preview

The New Orleans Saints will face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 5 game of the National Football League (NFL). The NOS vs LAC match is set to begin at 5:45 AM IST on Tuesday, October 13 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana. Here is our NOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction, NOS vs LAC Dream11 team and NOS vs LAC Dream11 top picks.

NOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The New Orleans Saints are 2-2 in this year's NFL season so far. They won their first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-23, but failed to keep up the tempo. The Saints went on to lose their next two encounters against the Raiders and Packers. Having only just gotten back their mojo in their last game against the Detroit Lions, the Saints will push hard for a win on Monday.

For Drew Brees, this will be an emotional matchup against his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers who so unceremoniously cut him out of their side in 2005. Historically, it seems, this fact is a huge motivation for him - the Saints have won all of their meetings against the Chargers that Brees has been a part of.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are missing their star player Austin Ekeler, who has been ruled for this game due to a left hamstring strain. The already struggling Chargers will have to scramble to find someone to fill in his shoes. After a winning start against the Bengals, the Chargers have lost three consecutive games and will come in today hoping to shift the momentum in their favour.

NOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

New Orleans Saints predicted playing XI -

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones, Latavius Murray, Michael Thomas, TreQuan Smith, Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook, Patrick Robinson, Malcolm Jenkins, Demario Davis

Los Angeles Chargers predicted playing XI -

Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick, Justin Herbert, Gabe Nabers, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, Austin Ekeler, Troymaine Pope, Darius Bradwell, Mike Williams, Joe Reed

NOS vs LAC Key Players

New Orleans Saints - Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones, Latavius Murray, Michael Thomas

Los AngelesChargers - Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick, Justin Herbert, Gabe Nabers, Joshua Kelley

NOS vs LAC Dream11 team

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Gabe Nabers, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray

WR: TreQuan Smith, Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Williams,

TE: Jared Cook, Hunter Henry

D: Malcolm Jenkins, Demario Davis

NOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction

According to our NOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction, the New Orleans Saints will win the match.

Note: The NOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction and NOS vs LAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOS vs LAC Dream11 team and NOS vs LAC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: New Orleans Saints Twitter