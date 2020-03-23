Not Bound By Australia Or Canada; Will Take Decision At Right Time: IOA President

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narendra Batra on Monday asserted that India will take an appropriate decision at the right time and were not bound by what decisions Australia or Canada takes.

"We will take the right decision at the right time. We are not bound by what Australia or Canada decide. We are now waiting & watching. IOA is in touch with the government, Sports Authority of India, IOA and all the National Spotts Federations (NSFs) of those athletes who have either qualified or in the process of qualification," the IOA president told Republic TV in an official capacity.

'Health safety is prime'

"Health Safety is prime for us whether its the athletes or the officials or coaches with them. On 19th March we had a talk with all the National Olympic Committees (countries) under the IOC. The internal discussions cannot be shared with you," Batra said.

adding that "We are waiting and watching and our decisions will be based on developing situation. The health and safety of every individual is our priority and we are in touch with everyone. There is no meeting with Ministry in the lockdown situation but we are in touch with the Ministry through telephone every single day. "

"As of now, hockey players, athletes and weightlifters training are going on at SAI centers. Rest are doing at a personal level. We are talking to each and every stake-holders and NSFs. Al the concerned athletes are in touch with their respective federations," he added.

