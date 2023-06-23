'Not My Problem': Reigning F1 Champion Max Verstappen Opens Up On Sergio Perez's Poor Form

Why you're reading this: Max Verstappen has indirectly slammed Sergio Perez's recent performances for Red Bull, as the Mexican driver finished sixth in the last race in Canada. Despite a promising start to the season with two wins in the opening four races, Perez's performance has declined significantly in recent weeks, failing to qualify for Q3 in three consecutive race weekends. Perez currently holds second place in the 2023 Driver Standings. Meanwhile, Verstappen has built a substantial 69-point lead over his teammate.

The last time Sergio Perez finished on the podium was during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix in May

Perez has not won a single race since finishing on top of the podium at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen, on the other hand, has won six out of the eight races this season, including the last four

Verstappen takes a jibe at Perez

Although Red Bull remains comfortably ahead in the Constructors' Championship, Perez needs to regain his top form soon. Verstappen took a swipe at his teammate, suggesting that his own victory in Canada was the only positive outcome for the team. When asked about the stark performance difference between the Red Bull drivers, Verstappen brushed off the question and denied any responsibility for it. Verstappen said,

"Well, if I wasn't here today, obviously it would have been very different for the team. That's one way of looking at it. It's not my problem. It's something they (the team) maybe have to work on. But you have to ask them. I was busy trying to get the car in better shape and at a time like this it's definitely not something you think about. And even now it's not. I'll be back in a little while, have a Red Bull and have a meeting."

Sergio Perez's recent underwhelming performances have raised concerns about his future at Red Bull, a team known for being open to mid-season driver changes. However, Christian Horner, the current Team Principal of Red Bull, has indicated that there won't be any driver swaps this year and reaffirmed the team's unwavering support for Perez. Horner backed the driver to make a comeback in the next race. Perez will next be seen racing in the Austrian GP on July 2.

