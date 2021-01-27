NWHL Slams Barstool For Calling Out Reporters And Staff After CEO Nardini's 'Haters' Video

Barstool Sports have their fair share of history when it comes to conflicts with major sporting leagues and the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) are the latest to fall in that list. The organisation has had prolonged fights with the NFL through a rejected attempt to sponsor an NCAA bowl game, while has an actual partnership with NASCAR. CEO Erika Nardini is also one of the members on Vince McMahon's WWE board and had promoted NWHL on her social media accounts before the tournament kicked off in Lake Placid.

Erika Nardini NWHL Barstool video controversy: League slams Barstool Sports for calling out reporters

Barstool CEO Erika Nardini had featured many players on her podcast and some of those included New York Riveters captain Madison Packe, who had backed calls for the organisation to get involved with the league. However, those comments led to widespread criticism, with many citing Barstool Sports' behaviour in the past, including social media harassment and racist remarks. The site’s founder Dave Portnoy had infamously used the N-word and then refused to apologise.

Nardini hit back at all those claims, with a video on Monday night “to the haters,” which featured screenshots of tweets criticizing Barstool from many female reporters and NWHL staff. And as it has happened many times before, the Barstool sports video led to fans going after those individuals. While Nardini made her point, it also saw several NWHL players including Saroya Tinker of the Riveters hitting back against Nardini’s video. Fellow teammates and players followed suit, with the likes of Anya Packer and Alli Morse also condemning the video.

The NWHL themselves released a statement condemning Barstool's behaviour. The statement read that under no circumstance was it acceptable that Barstool Sports called out the reporters, staff members and fans who have given so much to women’s hockey. Along with the statement, Marisa Ingemi reported that NWHL figures have made it clear Barstool will not be welcomed as a league owner. However, it is unclear if there would have been actual Barstool involvement here if Nardini hadn’t put out that video. Both parties were reportedly involved in talks, but it never progressed to a formal application.

(Image Courtesy: NWHL Facebook, Barstool YouTube)