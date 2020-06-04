Odell Beckham Jr Calls For Police Reforms In The Wake Of George Floyd's Death

The last 10 days have seen protests erupt in nearly all the states in the USA. Locals have witnessed massive nationwide riots and protests after the death of George Floyd in the midst of a pandemic. Reports yesterday indicated that all 50 American states have joined in to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers. In addition to that, massive protests have also been seen in foreign countries like Germany, Japan, the Netherland, France and the UK. Amidst this civil unrest, Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr called for police reforms in order to reduce the instances of racially motivated police brutality in America.

Odell Beckham Jr on George Floyd

At this point u either chose to be apart of the solution or you’ll remain a part of the problem. The chose is yours. But let’s make the right chose so our kids kids wont have to grow up in this world we’ve creaTed. I’m pray for PEACE. I pray for resolutions. I pray for NO MORE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 30, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr on George Floyd and police reforms

Losing fathers mothers aunties uncles etc.... VIOLENCE isn’t not the answer ... cops killing us is not the answer, us killin cops is not the answer. VIOLENCE WILL ONLY BRING MORE VIOLENCE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 30, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr took to Instagram in a strong post condemning police brutality. The Browns wide receiver called for significant change in police reforms and policy when it comes to dealing with citizens from African-American minorities. Odell Beckham Jr was quoted as saying, "Recent events in our country have highlighted the social injustice that has occurred for too long. We all feel the pain of the victims lost who were sons, daughters, spouses, parents, family members, and friends to many. The unconscionable murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery along with the unanswered questions surrounding the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee have outraged us. Racism, police brutality and other abuses of power can no longer be tolerated. We demand that justice be served. The police officers who were involved in the murder of George Floyd should be prosecuted and held accountable for their actions. Adequate and consistent training for all officers on proper use of force should be required."

Odell Beckham Jr on George Floyd protests and police brutality

Odell Beckham Jr further went on to talk about how police officers must be held responsible for their actions against people of all ethnicities while on duty. OBJ added "We are 'suppose' to depend on police officers to protect us. When an officer abuses their authority to harm someone, the good officers (I know there's plenty of em) have a duty to intervene to protect that person whose being apprehended. If we want to deter the senseless killing of our people, there must be serious consequences for the actions of the officers involved, both through their actions and the others who failed to act in these situations. We need those in power to take action. It begins with you all. Only then and ONLY then, can we even begin to heal as a country." All four Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident have been arrested and charged. Derek Chauvin, the man who suffocated Floyd by kneeling on his neck, has been charged with second-degree murder.

George Floyd protests

People in Paris join in to protest the tragic death of George Floyd

