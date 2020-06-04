Stephen Jackson Delivers NSFW Response To Drew Brees' Comments On National Anthem Protests

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson ripped into New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after claiming "he will never agree" with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. While protests against the death of George Floyd have taken over parts of the US, Brees says he will not take part in NFL protests, where players would kneel during the national anthem. Brees views the gesture as 'disrespectful' to the US flag.

Stephen Jackson on Drew Brees interview

The Drew Brees interview didn't go well for several of his NFL peers as well as many NBA stars. The likes of LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, Richard Sherman and others blasted Brees for the timing of his comments amid the nation-wide protests. Stephen Jackson, who has been on the forefront in leading the protests in Minneapolis, took to Instagram to slam Drew Brees for his 'ill-timed' interview.

"I don’t give a damn if he (Drew Brees) throw(s) you all them touchdowns. Hold his a** accountable. Bad timing, Drew Brees. Bad timing, bruh. Alright? You play for New Orleans and you live in New Orleans. All them (those) black people in New Orleans support you. Drew Brees, you gotta be a little more sensitive to the timing. You can’t just be saying s*** out your a**," Stephen Jackson said in his Instagram video.

A good friend of George Floyd, Stephen Jackson appeared enraged as he responded to Drew Brees and the former NBA champion did not hold back on his words. "You (Drew Brees) should understand, but y’all gotta hold all y’all white teammates accountable. F*** all that s**, you know what I’m saying? We gotta end that s** now. Ain’t no straddling the fence, alright? Y’all got to check y’all, teammates. Michael Thomas (Brees' Saints teammate), I salute you, bro. F*** Drew Brees. Way to check his a**. If you ain’t down with us, then you on the other side," he added.

Michael Thomas on Drew Brees interview

Stephen Jackson also applauded Michael Thomas, who was one of the first to criticise his teammate for the interview. Thomas was quick to respond after he tweeted out to two posts claiming the quarterback 'does not know any better'.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Question time.



Kaepernick, amongst others, kneeled during the National Athem and I’m told he was disrespecting the flag.



These officers literally take it down, which is illegal, and replace it with their own flag. So, where are you at?



I’ll hang up and listen.



Signed - Vet https://t.co/NbzLZsSHQO — 𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 (@APWilde) June 1, 2020

Drew Brees interview

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Drew Brees told Yahoo. The quarterback explained that he kneeling during the national anthem means disrespecting the men and women who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation. The veteran quarterback tried to remedy the damage in another interview. Although he refused to back down on his stance about kneeling during the national anthem, Brees said he "loved" and "respected" his teammates and will stand with them when it comes to fighting racial injustice.

Despite his clarification, the quarterback was heavily criticised by several NFL stars. Saints safety Michael Jenkins, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Cowboys star Martellus Bennet, NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and others criticised the veteran for his comments.

He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 3, 2020

