Odell Beckham Jr Retains Optimism Over New Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski's Plans For 2020

If a chart were to be drawn across the NFL for teams having the most disappointing season, the Cleveland Browns would likely be among the frontrunners. Under Freddie Kitchens, the Cleveland Browns went 6-10 (win-loss record) in the regular season, finishing a dismal third in AFC North. The only teams with a worse record than the Cleveland Browns in the AFC were the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, spirits are reportedly high in the Cleveland Browns' camp ahead of the off-season, with new coach Kevin Stefanski taking over from Freddie Kitchens.

Odell Beckham Jr upbeat about upcoming season and coach Kevin Stefanski's plans

Maybe, just maybe, the Cleveland Browns can rise from the ashes of the 2019 season, Odell Beckham Jr believes. Speaking to a sports publication the former Giants wide receiver said that he was optimistic about what lies ahead for the Cleveland Browns with the appointment of Kevin Stefanski. “With the new coach coming in, just seeing what he did with the Minnesota Vikings for a long time with (Adam) Thielen and (Stephon) Diggs,’’ Beckham told reporter Zach Frydenlund. “These are people who I’ve watched closely on their film, and just seeing the things that he did and meeting him and seeing where his mind’s at for Jarvis (Landry) and myself of how this will all work out, I have a good feeling about it, you know?’’

Interestingly, last season, with Stefanski as offensive coordinator the final four games, Thielen finished fourth in the NFL with 113 receptions, ninth with 1,373 yards and 10th with nine TDs. Thielen also racked up his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance. Stephon Diggs, on the other hand, finished with a career-high 102 catches for a career-high 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns, another career-high. For Odell Beckham Jr, the 2020 season will be a fresh new start after an uncomfortable beginning in Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr reportedly issued opposition teams with a 'come and get me' plea during the 2019 regular season. While those reports were refuted by the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr himself, it now appears that the former Giants wide receiver is settling in well in Cleveland.

Odell Beckham Jr free agency

On paper, the 'Odell Beckham Jr free agency' story will have to wait. As things stand, Odell Beckham Jr is on a five-year deal with the Browns, with his contract worth a reported $77 million, which comes up to just over $15 million a year. However, the Browns do have a potential out after the 2020 season, which means that the Browns have, in essence, made a two-year commitment for Odell Beckham Jr with the organisation slated to pay him a total of just over $31 million till 2020.

