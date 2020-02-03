Patrick Mahomes Draws Comparison With Warriors Star Steph Curry After Super Bowl LIV Win

Super Bowl LIV was, in essence, a game of numbers. As the NFL celebrated a century of its existence, the Kansas City Chiefs romped to a 31-20 comeback win at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. This win officially ended their 50-year Super Bowl drought and also ended up being the first Super Bowl win for Andy Reid. Patrick Mahomes, the man who pulled the strings of the Chiefs' offence on the night, became the first player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP award before the age of 25. His impact on the NFL is being lauded by fans and experts alike. However, one comparison from NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long was particularly interesting.

NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long compares Patrick Mahomes to Stephen Curry

Even before the Kansas City Chiefs registered one of the most impressive comebacks in Super Bowl history, the game-changing effect of Patrick Mahomes was there for all to see, including Howie Long. Before the Chiefs vs 49ers match-up, the NFL Hall of Famer lauded Patrick Mahomes' abilities, comparing his effect on the NFL to that of Warriors star Stephen Curry's impact in the NBA. Speaking on air, Long said that Patrick Mahomes will go on to have the same kind of impact on young quarterbacks that Stephen Curry had on young point guards.

“I’m not sure that it’s the fact that his dad was a professional athlete. He is so poised at such a young age, its the right head coach, the right mentor, it’s the right system. He is the most unique guy at that position there are guys, who have elements of what he does, but they don’t have all of what he does,” said Long. His ability to extend plays, his ability to be off-platform throw from different arm slots, its [Brett] Favre, [John] Elway it’s a little bit of that, I think he is going have the same kind of impact Steph Curry on young point guards on young quarterbacks coming up.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 50 YEARS, WE'RE BRINGING THE LOMBARDI TROPHY TO KANSAS CITY ⛲️ pic.twitter.com/I1LVcLGnZA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Interestingly, Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry do have something in common. The Super Bowl LIV MVP is, much like Stephen Curry, a second-generation professional athlete. Stephen Curry's father played in the NBA for 16 seasons, while Patrick Mahomes' father was a professional MLB player. Both Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry have also secured regular-season MVP awards in their respective leagues and, courtesy of the Super Bowl LIV win, have at least one championship to their names.

