Odell Beckham Jr Throws Helmet In Anger, Argues With Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens

Odell Beckham Jr once again made the headlines for the wrong reasons after Cleveland Browns' recent 15-31 loss to Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Odell Beckham Jr was previously rumoured to be issuing 'come get me' plea to various NFL teams after a disappointing season with the Cleveland Browns. Things seemed to have hit a boiling point on Sunday after the NFL star was caught on live television in a heated bust-up with Cleveland Browns head coach - Freddie Kitchens.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr to join Pittsburgh Steelers? NFL trade rumours around Browns star

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr back on the touchdown scoresheet

This was Odell's first touchdown in almost a month 😳



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/38GMG1gZkZ — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr looks to be frustrated with his current spell at Cleveland Browns and that was evident in the video above where he is seen alongside head coach - Freddie Kitchens. In a post-match interview with Ben Axelrod of WKYC.com, the 27-year old revealed that he was 'just talking' with Freddie Kitchens. OBJ added that he was just annoyed with the referees. He added, "Basically, they were warning me that if I had one more personal foul, then I would be out of the game, which I thought was pretty stupid. I got a personal foul for a celebration I've done all year. It's not like a player was in front of me or anybody was. It was very unintentional. It is what it is." This is the second straight game a Browns receiver was caught in an altercation with Freddie Kitchens. Previously, WR Jarvis Landry was involved in a discussion with the coach during Cleveland's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Also Read | NFL bans Denver Broncos player Kareem Jackson for DUI, speeding

NFL news: Odell Beckham Jr involved in a heated discussion with Freddie Kitchens

Odell is FED up with his coach pic.twitter.com/iITnLECTr9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 22, 2019

Also Read | NFL rumours: Antonio Brown drawing interest from several teams despite rape allegations

Throwback to this stunning Odell Beckham Jr one-hand TD

The Catch That Broke the Internet.



Odell Beckham Jr. catches a one-handed touchdown and it is arguably one of the most iconic catches in NFL history. (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/SAchXm5uCv — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Lamar Jackson responds to Tom Brady's challenge on Twitter, says NFL legend's still got it

Odell Beckham Jr sparks trade rumours following Baltimore Ravens loss

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. spoke with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. In the conversation Odell can be heard telling Lamar “Come Get Me” pic.twitter.com/HyZUFnee11 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Khalil Mack spreads Christmas joy, pays off Walmart layaway accounts in hometown