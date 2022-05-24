Odisha Partners With IOC To Launch 'Olympic Values Education' Programme In 90 Schools

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on May 24 launched the 'Olympic Values Education' programme (OVEP) in 90 schools, partnering with IOC and Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust. The initiative has been kicked off as a pilot project in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar and will be gradually rolled out in other schools in the coming days.

The OVEP is an on-demand platform of teaching resources, designed by the IOC, which will complement the academic curricula using the context of Olympic sports and the spirit of Olympism explaining the benefits of sports and physical activity and its impact on physical health, enjoyment and social interaction.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "This will be the beginning of a new Olympic movement in the country. Through this program, our children will experience and benefit from the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect," Thanking the IOC to launch the programme, Patnaik said it's a privilege to engage with the international Olympic body. It will help the state in its endeavour to excel in sports.

The highly-talked Olympic Values Education Programme has been launched in 90 schools of #Odisha, today by the School and Mass Education Department in association with International Olympic Committee & Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust.



Odisha has become the #first state to do so.

Values of life are learnt outside the school classrooms: Abhinav Bindra

Olympian Abhinav Bindra said that the core values of life are learnt outside the four walls of the school classroom and that the Olympic movement has the potential for social change. IOC Chairperson Narendra Batra said this initiative will set an example for other states, adding OVEP will inculcate the values of sports in education and will also help the students to respect cultural diversity.

Director of IOC Culture and Heritage Committee, Angelita Teo said that the culture of the Olympics will help the students to enhance their philosophy of life and will also help them to lead a better and peaceful life. Joining the programme, IOC Education Commission Chairperson Mikaela C. Jaworski noted the change OVEP will bring might not be possible to achieve by imparting formal education. She further added the programme will be included in the school syllabus, which will contribute significantly to society.

IOC member Neeta Ambani expressed happiness on joining the programme and said although all students cannot be Olympians, they can learn from the spirit of Olympism. Indian Hockey player and Ex-captain of the Indian hockey team, Dilip Tirkey said he had learned the values of self-discipline, respect and confidence by playing in the Olympics.