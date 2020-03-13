Formula 1 Officials Announce Cancellation Of Australian Grand Prix Due To Coronavirus

Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed on March 13 that the Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for the disease. AGPC released an official statement that read, "At 9am today the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) was advised by Formula One of their intention to cancel all Formula 1 activity at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix."

Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled pic.twitter.com/rHbc7hlNvH — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2020

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is cancelled immediately. https://t.co/m3Wgg1UuIS — Australian Grand Prix #AusGP (@ausgrandprix) March 13, 2020

Additionally, a ninth individual has been assessed and tested for the COVID-19 virus, with the results of this test pending. This individual is not associated with any Formula 1 team, the FIA or associated suppliers. — Australian Grand Prix #AusGP (@ausgrandprix) March 12, 2020

"Our first priority is the safety": AGPC

The statement added, "In light of this decision and updated advice this morning from the Chief Health Officer of the Victorian Government’s Department of Human and Health Services, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is cancelled immediately.”

#F1 - FIA, Formula 1 and Australian Grand Prix Corporation joint statement regarding the cancellation of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Australian Grand Prixhttps://t.co/ecqwHzDCAL — FIA (@fia) March 12, 2020

This move came just after McLaren withdrew from the race following one of its staff members being confirmed as having coronavirus, F1 team reportedly got together to discuss next steps. According to the reports, so far eight team members across numerous F1 outfits had been assessed and tested while in Melbourne.

The AGPC officials further added in the statement, "Our first priority is the safety of everyone including attendees, our personnel, all event partners and members of the local community.” AGPC officials said further information regarding ticket refunds would be “communicated in due course”.

