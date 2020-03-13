The Debate
Formula 1 Officials Announce Cancellation Of Australian Grand Prix Due To Coronavirus

Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed on March 13 that the Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to Coronavirus after a McLaren member tested positive

Formula 1

Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed on March 13 that the Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for the disease. AGPC released an official statement that read, "At 9am today the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) was advised by Formula One of their intention to cancel all Formula 1 activity at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix." 

"Our first priority is the safety": AGPC

The statement added, "In light of this decision and updated advice this morning from the Chief Health Officer of the Victorian Government’s Department of Human and Health Services, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is cancelled immediately.”

This move came just after McLaren withdrew from the race following one of its staff members being confirmed as having coronavirus,  F1 team reportedly got together to discuss next steps. According to the reports, so far eight team members across numerous F1 outfits had been assessed and tested while in Melbourne. 

The AGPC officials further added in the statement, "Our first priority is the safety of everyone including attendees, our personnel, all event partners and members of the local community.” AGPC officials said further information regarding ticket refunds would be “communicated in due course”.

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

