Oleksandr Usyk Vs Anthony Joshua 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Boxing Match

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is all set to defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles against British boxer Anthony Joshua on Saturday night at the Rage on the Red Sea pro boxing event in Saudi Arabia. In their previous clash last year, Usyk, a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion claimed the heavyweight titles after defeating Joshua by a unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September. Usyk will head into the clash, looking to maintain his undefeated record where he will have a chance to win The Ring Magazine title too.

The Ring Magazine heavyweight title has been vacated after Tyson Fury’s announcement. Meanwhile, Joshua will look to return to winning ways, after a loss for the second time in his career last year. The match card for the Road to Rage pro-boxing event will also feature many interesting bouts like Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique, and Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang, among others.

Where is the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 taking place?

The Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2, world heavyweight championship bout will be held at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.

When will Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 begin?

The Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 match will begin at 3:00 AM IST on Sunday in India. The match will begin at 12:30 AM on Sunday in UK and 6:00 PM ET on Saturday in the US.

How to watch the live streaming of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 in India?

The live streaming of the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 pro boxing bout will be available on DAZN. Boxing fans in India can subscribe to the DAZN platform to watch the complete event.

How to watch the live telecast of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 in India?

Unfortunately for boxing fans in India, the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 bout will not be telecasted in the country.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 pro boxing bout in the UK?

The Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 bout will be exclusively telecasted on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 pro boxing bout in the US?

Boxing fans in America can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 pro boxing bout on the subscription-based platform, DAZN.