Olympian Lovlina & Para-archer Ankit Test COVID-19 Positive

Double world championship bronze medalist boxer and Olympic quota winner Lovlina Borgohain and para-archer Ankit, who is a part of the national camp underway at SAI NRC Sonepat, have tested positive for COVID-19. Lovlina had travelled to her hometown in Assam to meet her ailing mother prior to the Indian team’s departure to Italy for a 52-day training camp. She was tested upon her arrival back from Assam, as per protocol, and tested negative.

However, upon being tested again before her departure for the European trip in Delhi, she tested positive. She has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, as per SOP. She is being given requisite treatment and is under medical observation.

Read: SAI Issues SOP For High-performance Athletes Who Test Positive For COVID-19

Read: Indian Hockey Team Resumes Training; Confident Of Reaching Full Momentum Shortly

Para-archer shifted to hospital

Ankit was shifted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital in Sonepat on Wednesday to ensure proper treatment and close monitoring of his vitals. The Para-Archery camp had commenced on October 5 and all campers including eight archers had reported to the camp after submitting their negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test reports. As per the SOPs set up for the camp, samples of all campers were taken on October 12 for re-testing where Ankit’s report was found to be positive. He was immediately shifted to the isolation ward created above the medical centre at the SAI NRC Sonepat, before being moved to the hospital.

Read: Tokyo-bound NCOE Athletes & Para Athletes To Resume Training From October 5

Read: Virender Poonia Tests COVID-19 Positive; Appeals Everyone To Take Pandemic Very Seriously