Olympian Simone Biles Becomes First Female Athlete With Her Own Twitter Hashtag Emoji

24-year-old Simone Biles for 2021 US Gymnastics Championships depicts rhinestone G.O.A.T embellishment. "The idea was to hit back at the haters," she said.

Simone Biles

IMAGE: Twitter/@SnapMyAd


American gymnast Simone Biles on Thursday became the first female athlete and first Olympic athlete ever to have her own custom hashtag emoji for the greatest gymnast of all time which is a GOAT. On July 22, Twitter announced that it has created a custom hashtag emoji for the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles. “Witness greatness Tweet with greatness,” wrote the social media giant.

According to Twitter, Biles ranks second in terms of most talked about during the Olympic games. Biles is also the only gymnast in Olympic history who has won four gold medals at a single Game and holds top status among the world’s best athletes. She is also the only American in the top five with respect to Olympics popularity, with the other four representing Japan, including Naomi Osaka, who is on the third. 

Twitter bestowed a special acknowledgment to Biles with custom emoji that depicts “Yes, the greatest of all time!” aka the G.O.A.T. The gray goat is attired in a red leotard and has a gold medal around its neck. Whenever the fans type #SimoneBiles or #Simone hashtags to search for Biles, her GOAT emoji will appear effective immediately until Aug. 8 when the Olympics end, as per Twitter. 

'GOAT Idea was to hit back at haters,' says Biles 

The 24-year-old Olympian’s leotards for the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships depict a rhinestone goat embellishment. "The idea was to hit back at the haters," Biles told Marie Claire magazine in an interview published in June. "[The haters] were joking, like, 'I swear, if she put a goat on her Leo, blah, blah, blah.' That would make them so angry. And then I was like, 'Oh, that's actually a good idea.’”

The record-breaking gymnast has joined the leagues with soccer players Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, who each have emojis dedicated to them. Fans admired Biles’ emoji and widely shared it. "They really gave @Simone_Biles her own hashtag,” one wrote making a heart emoticon. "Ahhh omg no way Simone has her own emoji!! #simonebiles,” another said. “Don’t mind us, just testing out Simone Biles emoji,” tweeted the Olympics official Twitter handle. 

