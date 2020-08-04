Olympic Champion Katie Ledecky Swims With Glass Of Milk On Head, Netizens Say 'incredible'

On August 3, Olympic Champion Katie Ledecky posted a video on Twitter of herself swimming one length of the pool with a glass of chocolate milk balanced on her head. She swam from one end of the pool to another without even spilling a single drop. After reaching the end, she took a sip from the glass while resting against the wall. According to media reports, Katie Ledecky performed this stunt as part of a new "Got Milk?" a promotional campaign from the Milk Processor Education Program, a dairy industry-funded group.

The group is reviving the popular Got Milk? ad slogan that began in 1994, and encouraging people to share oddball milk videos. Katie Ledecky is a renowned American swimmer, at the age of 23 she got five Olympic gold medals not only this Katie Ledecky has won 15 world championship - the most in history for a female swimmer.

Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)

What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020

Twitterati laud Katie Ledecky

Other swimmers were also seen fascinated and impressed with Katie Ledecky's trick with Simone Manuel commenting "Hoooowww nervous were you when you did this?!" Another swimmer Brooke Forde said, "I’ll race you in the 50m chocolate milk at the Summer Sizzle."

US freestyle great Katie Ledecky, who is looking forward to the Olympic debut of the women's 1,500m free in Tokyo, clocked the fifth-fastest time ever in the event with a 15 min 29.51 sec at the Pro-Swim Series meeting in Des Moines, Iowa. Ledecky, who set the world record of 15:20.48 on May 16, 2018, owns the top 10 times in the event and is the heavy favorite to take the first Olympic gold awarded at the distance for women.

