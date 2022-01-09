Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Walks The Ramp For Designers Bidyut & Rakesh

Walking out of the zone, boxer Lovlina Borgohain walked the ramp donning a traditional Assamese saree of mulberry silk 'paat’ in Guwahati. As a showstopper for designer duo Bidyut & Rakesh's wedding collection, the Olympic medalist stole the hearts on Saturday, January 8, at the ongoing ninth Northeast Festival in Guwahati.

Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati told PTI, "Lovlina Borgohain wore a dark maroon silk saree with Rose Gold sifina zari work and a silk shawl with traditional Assamese embellishment”.

He added, "The magical hands of the weavers of Assam give colour and joy to the new journey of a 'Koina' or an Assamese bride. The cloth filled with smooth mulberry silk 'paat' and beautiful coloured sifina and zari work gives another elegant look to it”.

According to the designer Bhagawati, it was an attempt to give a new dimension to the traditional clothes worn by Assamese brides and grooms. It is learned that Lovlina Borgohain's dress made of Rose Gold sifina zari work dates back to the days of the Mughals.

Lovlina Borgohain on walking the ramp

Speaking about her experience of walking the ramp, Borgohain said despite her main goal being winning gold in the Olympics, she enjoyed walking the ramp in the traditional clothes of Assam. The Olympic medalist was accompanied by the internationally acclaimed actor from Assam Adil Hussain at the festival who matched a few steps with the champion boxer on the ramp.

The event also hosted live music performances by Ya Ali fame Zubeen Garg, and the Cultivators band. There were other programmes including Wangala dance by Garo Art and Culture from NEZCC Meghalaya, and dancing drummers by the Rhythms of Manipur band.

Lovlina Borgohain's bronze win at Tokyo Olympics

Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain was the lone competitor from Assam in Tokyo Olympics. Borgohain won a bronze medal in boxing after losing the 69kg welterweight semi-final 1 match 5-0 against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli.

After her Olympic glory, she gave an exclusive interview to Republic wherein she had said, "My main aim is winning the gold medal in Olympics. Apart from that, there are a lot of other games such as Asian Games, World Championship, Common Wealth Games and several others, in which I have to perform well".

(With inputs from PTI, Image: NorthEast festival)